The plane is ready, the fundraisers are booked: Trump's VP search comes down to its final days

Liberal government hopes changes to dental care program will increase uptake
Less than one year after federal Liberals announced a new dental care program to mixed reviews, the government is making changes in hopes to get more providers on board.
The future Republican vice presidential candidate's plane is currently parked in an undisclosed hangar, an empty spot on its fuselage where a decal featuring his or her name will soon be placed.
Fundraisers have been planned.
All that's left: an announcement from former U.S. president Donald Trump unveiling his pick.
Senior advisers and longtime allies insist they still don't know whom the presumptive GOP nominee will choose to join him on the ticket — with many believing the choice is still in flux.
The decision will come at an unprecedented time of upheaval in the presidential race. U.S. President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party continue to grapple with his dismal debate performance and the intensifying calls for the 81-year-old president to step aside in favor of a younger candidate.
The Democrats' crisis has given Trump little incentive to change the subject with a VP announcement that would be sure to draw a flurry of attention and focus.
But Trump will have plenty of opportunities this week to ratchet up the speculation about a process that his team has kept extraordinarily close to the vest.
“It could happen anytime this week,” Trump senior adviser Jason Miller said in an appearance on Fox News.
Trump has two rallies planned. The first is scheduled for Tuesday evening at his golf club in Doral, Florida, near Miami. The primetime scheduling and location would seem to provide an ideal opportunity to unveil his pick if it is Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami native who is one of his top contenders.
Rubio will be in attendance at the event, according to an adviser familiar with the senator’s plans, who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity about the selection process.
On Saturday Trump will travel to the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania for an afternoon rally at the Butler Farm Show. The venue, outside of Pittsburgh, is not far from the border of Ohio, which is home to Sen. JD Vance, another potential pick.
Also said to be on Trump's short list is North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who has grown close to the former president since he dropped his own bid for the nomination before voting began.
Trump doesn't need a rally to unveil his pick. He could simply announce the news on his Truth Social platform at any moment between now and the Republican National Convention, which kicks off in Milwaukee on July 15. Or he could wait until the convention opens to make a grand, on-stage curtain reveal reminiscent of his days as the host of the “The Apprentice" reality TV show.
Trump has repeatedly said he intends to unveil his pick just before or during the convention. But he has been coy about his choice.
Late last month, before the debate, Trump told NBC News at a campaign stop in Philadelphia that he'd already made a decision.
“In my mind, yeah," he said.
But less than a week later, he told a local Virginia television station that his decision was still in flux.
“Well I have people in mind. I have so many good people. We have such a deep bench," he said. "But we'll be making a decision sometime early convention or before convention.”
“As President Trump has said himself, the top criteria in selecting a Vice President is a strong leader who could make a great President," Trump adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement he has issued repeatedly. “But anyone telling you they know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying unless that person is named Donald J. Trump.”
That includes the front-runners for the job.
On CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday, Rubio said he remained in the dark.
“Look, I’ve heard nothing, I know nothing, and you probably know more than I do about it,” he said. “Donald Trump has a decision to make. He’ll make it when he needs to make it. He’ll make a good decision. I know for certain that I will be out there over the next three or four months, working on behalf of his campaign in some capacity.”
He also dismissed questions about whether he has discussed changing his residence from Florida if he’s chosen as “presumptuous.” The Constitution bars the president and vice president from hailing from the same state.
"We’ll confront those issues when they come," he said. "But we’re not there yet. But we will be soon, one way or the other.”
On NBC's “Meet the Press,” Vance, too, said he has not received news one way or the other: “I have not gotten the call."
“But most importantly," he went on, ”we’re just trying to work to elect Donald Trump. Whoever his vice president is — he’s got a lot of good people he could choose from — it’s the policies that worked and the leadership style that worked for the American people. I think we have to bring that back to the White House, and I’m fighting to try to do that."
On CBS's “Face the Nation," Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime Trump ally, continued to push for his fellow South Carolinian, Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate.
“I don’t think he’s decided,” he said, again making his case for Scott, who he said would be a particularly smart choice if Biden were to be replaced at the top of the ticket by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to serve in the office.
If Harris is picked, Graham said, “This is a dramatically different race than it is right now today. I hope people are thinking about that on our side.”
Biden has insisted he won't drop out and said only “ the Lord Almighty ” could get him to change his mind.
Graham commended Trump's other choices at the same time. He called Burgum “solid as a rock" and said Vance “could be a good wingman,” but questioned whether the Republican firebrand — who was once a vocal Trump critic but is now one of his fiercest defenders in the Senate — could bring in new states.
Rubio, he noted, has the issue of his residency to contend with, but called him a “very articulate conservative” who could help Trump "enormously.” Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, also speaks Spanish.
“If I were President Trump, I would make sure I pick somebody that could add value in 2024. Expand the map,” Graham said.
Associated Press writers Steve Peoples and Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
Jill was in middle school when she began eating in her sleep. Despite carrying the food back to her bed to devour night after night, she didn’t have a clue about what she had done until the next morning.
The youngest daughter of celebrated Canadian author Alice Munro has opened up about sexual abuse by her stepfather and the deep hurt she felt when her mother chose to support her husband instead of her child.
Police are searching for two men following an escape at a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.
U.S. President Joe Biden wants Democrats in Congress to know he has no intention of exiting this year's election, sending them a letter on Monday on his personal letterhead.
Protesters in Barcelona have sprayed visitors with water as part of a demonstration against mass tourism.
Sweltering summer weather blanketed much of the country Monday, with Environment Canada issuing heat warnings for parts of eight provinces and the Northwest Territories.
Columbia University said Monday that it has removed three administrators from their positions and will keep them on leave indefinitely after finding that text messages they exchanged during a campus discussion about Jewish life 'disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes.'
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
The Ontario government says it is helping Ontario residents navigate the ongoing LCBO strike by launching a new, interactive map of retail booze outlets across the province as LCBO locations remain closed.
The case of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach, who is accused of sexually assaulting 10 complainants, is due to return to a Brampton, Ont., court on Oct. 7.
The federal Fisheries Department has called an external review into the conduct of its officers who allegedly arrested and dumped two Indigenous men at a Nova Scotia gas station without shoes or phones.
Dozens of Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine on Monday, striking apartment buildings and a large children's hospital in the capital, where local residents joined emergency crews to search through piles of rubble. At least 31 people were killed, officials said.
Election results show French voters have chosen to give a broad leftist coalition the most parliamentary seats in pivotal legislative elections, keeping the far right away from power. Yet no party won an outright majority, putting France in an uncertain, unprecedented situation.
Tropical Storm Beryl unleashed heavy rains and powerful winds across the state of Texas on Monday, knocking out power to more than two million homes and businesses and flooding streets with fast-rising waters as first responders raced to rescue stranded residents.
NATO leaders meet this week for a summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the military alliance, which has never been larger and more focused but is also facing potentially existential threats from outside and within.
The Republican National Committee’s platform committee has adopted a policy document that reflects former President Donald Trump’s position opposing a federal abortion ban and ceding limits to states, omitting a national ban for the first time in 40 years.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. to mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but it’s a domestic focus on trade that is dominating his schedule on the first day of his visit.
With international examples of snap elections sending incumbents packing, the federal Conservatives maintaining a healthy lead in national polling, and speculation over whether Trudeau ought to resign, it seems less likely the Liberals will want to roll those particular dice again.
Financial files in disarray. Late payments and last-warning service-cutoff notices. Multiple daily bank withdrawals. Out-of-character purchases. When a family member who has been fairly responsible with money all their lives becomes careless with their finances, it may be one sign of as-yet-undiagnosed dementia.
Multiple hospitals in B.C.'s Interior faced staffing shortages over the weekend, leading to temporary emergency room closures.
Scientists have revealed fossils of a giant salamanderlike beast with sharp fangs that ruled waters before the first dinosaurs arrived.
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
A New Mexico judge is setting the table for the involuntary manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin, who arrived at court Monday over a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie 'Rust.'
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
The subdued atmosphere is all part of a sensory-friendly experience Walmart Canada recently launched every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at its 403 stores in a bid to make shopping trips easier for people who have disabilities, who are sensitive to busied environments, or who are just looking for a quieter retail experience.
Boeing will plead guilty to a criminal fraud charge stemming from two crashes of 737 Max jetliners that killed 346 people, the U.S. Justice Department said late Sunday, after the government determined the company violated an agreement that had protected it from prosecution for more than three years.
Two pistols belonging to Napoleon Bonaparte, marking the 'darkest moment' in the French emperor’s life, have just sold at an auction for 1.69 million euros (roughly C$2.5 million).
There are a ton of different ways to play Pokemon, the über-popular Japanese franchise that follows pocket-sized monsters across trading cards, video games and film and TV.
Summer isn't an entirely carefree season of barbecues, lounging around the pool or beach, and road trips. As more people spend time outdoors, dermatologists warn that exposure to the sun can leave you with sunburn and, over time, cause skin cancer.
Lewis Hamilton had been counting the days since his last Formula 1 win and the number was creeping toward 1,000.
Things were not going well for Coco Gauff against Emma Navarro at Centre Court, not well at all, and she kept looking at her guest box for help from her coaches. One, Brad Gilbert, would stand up and gesture, and they would talk back and forth, but a fix did not arrive.
Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson and two of his former high school teammates were killed in an early morning car crash Saturday in Maryland, police and the team said.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
Lacey may look like just another pet chicken on Emily Carrington’s B.C. property. But she has a title her coop mates don’t: Guinness World Record holder.
Philip Kim, who competes as "B-Boy Phil Wizard," is set to make Canadian sports history this summer as the country's first-ever Olympic breaking athlete.
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
A young man had to be rescued from North Vancouver's Lynn Canyon Park over the weekend after going cliff-jumping while intoxicated – days after another swimmer died at the popular outdoor destination.
A suspect involved in a Leslieville shooting that left a man in critical condition Sunday afternoon fled the scene on an electric scooter, police say.
Police have released an image of a suspect in an unprovoked assault of a pedestrian in downtown Toronto last week as they appeal to any other individuals who may have been victimized to come forward.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a crash Monday morning in northwest Calgary.
A man is in hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday evening.
Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.
The photo radar camera keeping an eye on motorists travelling along the busy road connecting Ottawa and Gatineau issued 18,150 tickets in its first three months of operation.
A community group and an Ottawa city councillor have come forward to condemn the arrival of the far-right group Diagolon after it brought its 'Road Rage Terror Tour' to Ottawa over the weekend.
Two people have been arrested after a collision on Montreal's South Shore caused an electrical pylon to collapse, cutting power to 88,000 Hydro-Quebec customers.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a body was discovered in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough on Monday.
The Quebec government and the association representing provincial police officers have reached a new agreement in principle on a six-year contract.
Two sex workers were violently assaulted in Edmonton and police believe the same man may have attacked more women.
Heat warnings and air quality alerts are in effect for large portions of Alberta.
Dual, dominant areas of high pressure are contributing to the heat warnings in both eastern and western Canada.
The Saint John Police Force said a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Fredericton.
A Calgary-based company has officially purchased the debt of a Manitoba-based cannabis chain.
The city is looking to study an intersection on the Perimeter Highway to determine if a left turn signal is needed.
Moose Jaw will be host to a piece of railroad history on Monday, as CPKC celebrates its "final spike tour" with a cross-continental journey from its famed 2816 locomotive "The Empress."
A fundraiser is underway to cover the funeral costs after a two-vehicle crash that killed a woman and two young boys, and sent their grandmother to hospital on Friday.
Students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Guelph have been officially asked to leave - or else they may face legal action.
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire at a Cambridge business.
Environment Canada has issued extreme heat warnings for parts of Saskatchewan with temperature forecasts predicting highs reaching 35 C in some areas.
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
A 23-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after a victim was sexually assaulted by a casual acquaintance.
An impaired driver with a young child in the backseat almost collided head-on with a police cruiser in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation.
A Petrolia man was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and has been through many treatments, including surgery. After being stable for several years, a scan last year revealed his cancer had spread and he was enrolled in the trial.
A weekend event has brought in thousands of dollars for multiple sclerosis (MS) awareness and research through the London Health Sciences Centre Foundation.
Officers pulled over a vehicle allegedly tagged speeding along Highway 400 with a spare tire.
Provincial police say an impaired driver caused a multi-vehicle collision over the weekend in Caledon.
Emergency crews were called to a collision in Tiny Township on Sunday evening after a vehicle ran off the road.
A Windsor woman is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with a scratch ticket.
The lawn and front parking lot at City Hall Square West is now barricaded and closed to all traffic for ice rink construction.
Heat is expected to persist in B.C. through the start of the week after some parts of the province saw record-breaking temperatures over the weekend.
A 72-hour strike notice served by members of the union representing ship and dock foremen in B.C. violated Canada’s labour code and must be rescinded, a federal tribunal ruled Sunday.
Sunday was the hottest July 7 on record in 22 communities across B.C. amid a heat wave that prompted weather warnings in much of the province, according to preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Mounties in Kelowna say they're investigating a drowning in Okanagan Lake that occurred near the downtown marina early Saturday morning.
Mounties in Kelowna are warning the public after a local resident fell victim to an "elaborate" fraud last week.
Mounties are urging the public to be vigilant following a suspected gang shooting in B.C.'s southern Interior that left a 40-year-old man injured this week.
Nearly 2,000 athletes will compete in 20 events over four days during the 2024 Southern Alberta Sumer Games. After months of planning, organizers are thrilled to welcome families from all over southern Alberta to Coaldale, Alta.
One of two men accused of conspiring to kill Mounties at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., characterized the protest as a last stand and told his mother there “will be a war” if police moved in.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
A suspect from Wasaga Beach has been charged after Sault police received a report of a sleeping driver behind the wheel of a vehicle with the motor running.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
