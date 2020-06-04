TORONTO -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gave a heartfelt video speech to this year’s graduating class at her former high school, offering her congratulations while highlighting the impact of George Floyd’s death and racial injustice being felt around the world.

In the almost six-minute video, Markle delivered her virtual commencement speech late Wednesday night to students at Immaculate Heart, a private Catholic all-girls high school in Los Angeles.

Markle began by telling students that she was nervous about what to say to them as she prepared to give her speech, wondering if her words would be “picked apart.” She later said she realized that “the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing.”

She called the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died on May 25 while a white Minnesota police officer pressed a knee on his neck, and the nationwide protests that erupted afterwards “absolutely devastating.” Markle also recalled the names of other unarmed black Americans who were killed by police force over the years.

“George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered,” Markle said. “And so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”

Four Minneapolis police officers are now facing charges in relation to George Floyd’s death.

Markle, who is biracial and grew up in Los Angeles, told the students inher video address that she was “so sorry you have to grow up in a world where this is still present.” She recalled what it was like being a young girl and witnessing first-hand the violent Los Angeles riots in May 1992 that ensued after four police officers were acquitted in the video-taped beating of Rodney King. Markle told students she remembered seeing ash fall from the sky and smelling smoke in the air. She said she also witnessed men looting buildings and “men sitting in the back of a van holding guns and rifles.”

However, Markle also recalled the L.A. riots as a moment in time that brought people and communities together in solidarity.

The Duchess shared another personal anecdote in her speech, telling students about volunteering in her sophomore year and how one of her teachers told her to “always remember to put others’ needs above your own fears,” a phrase Markle said has stayed with her throughout her life.

While she admitted it was not the celebration that students envisioned, Markle offered the graduating class of 2020 words of encouragement on finishing high school and being a part of a movement of rebuilding. “Because when the foundation is broken, so are we,” Markle said. “You are going to lead with love, lead with compassion. You are going to use your voice,” she added, noting that many of the students were of or near legal voting age, which is 18 in the United States.

“I know that you know that black lives matter. So I’m excited for what you are going to do in the world,” Markle said. “I’m exceptionally proud of you and I’m wishing you a huge congratulations on today, the start of all the impact you’re going to make in the world as the leaders that we all so deeply crave.”

Markle and her husband Prince Harry are currently living in Los Angeles with their one-year old son, Archie, after stepping away from their royal duties earlier this year.