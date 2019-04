The Associated Press





CARACAS, Venezuela - The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

The UN says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging all sides in Venezuela to exercise "maximum restraint," avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Tuesday that Guterres' "message publicly and privately has been to push for dialogue in order to resolve this peacefully."

Dujarric said the secretary-general also wants the Venezuelan people to understand "that his good offices remain available should both sides request them."

In response to Tuesday's call by opposition leader Juan Guaido for a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro, Dujarric said the UN is "reaching out to both sides."

He noted that Guterres met Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza last week and met Monday with the Lima group of countries supporting Guaido.

Dujarric also said the UN is taking measures to ensure the safety of its staff in the country.

12:25 p.m.

A group that monitors internet censorship says Venezuela's state run internet provider has been restricting access to YouTube and Google services following the opposition leader's call for the military to revolt against President Nicolas Maduro.

The non-governmental NetBlocks group says access to the services remains intermittently available since the restrictions don't appear to be completely effective.

It says Twitter, Facebook and several other services were briefly restricted earlier ,although core internet connectivity remains unaffected.

It says past incidents of network filtering in Venezuela have lasted from 12 minutes to over 20 hours.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

12:10 p.m.

Russia's foreign ministry has called on "the radical opposition" in Venezuela to stand down and "refrain from violence."

The ministry has issued a statement saying "It is important to avoid unrest and bloodshed" and saying Venezuela's problems "should be resolved through a responsible process of negotiation without preconditions."

It also calls on the opposition to avoid "destructive interference from abroad."

Russia is a key ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and is one of his government's main weapons suppliers.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido called Tuesday for a military uprising against Maduro, and U.S. officials have issued statements of support. Crowds of Guaido supporters including some soldiers have taken to the streets, but military leaders say they're remaining loyal to Maduro.

11:10 a.m.

Mexico is expressing concern over possible escalation of violence and bloodshed in Venezuela.

The Foreign Relations Department has issued a statement reiterating its willingness to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue and says it is in contact with other countries with the goal of "finding a common path."

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador repeated in a Tuesday morning news conference that he believes in nonintervention and dialogue.

Mexico is not among the nations that have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has declared himself the rightful leader of Venezuela in a challenge to President Nicolas Maduro.

10:50 a.m.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza says that the U.S. likely paid a guard to allow opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez escape house arrest as part of an effort to President Nicolas Maduro. Arreaza says the uprising will soon be contained.

Arreaza said in a phone interview with the Associated Press that Maduro is monitoring events closely from the central command facility.

But he says that the thousands of supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido who've gathered in eastern Caracas won't succeed in breaking the military's loyalty to Maduro.

Lopez appeared alongside Guaido with a number of rebellious military members in Caracas on Tuesday and the two called for a military uprising. U.S. officials have sent statements of support.

10:40 a.m.

Hundreds of supporters of President Nicolas Maduro have gathered at a rally beside Venezuela's presidential palace, where security force members are deployed on the perimeter wall.

The Maduro loyalists have been chanting slogans of support and a man on a truck has handed out large posters of Maduro with the Venezuelan flag behind him.

The demonstration comes in response to a call by opposition leader Juan Guaido for the military and civilians to rise up against Maduro.

10:25 a.m.

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro says top military leaders have assured him of their loyalty despite calls by opposition leader Juan Guaido for the military to rise up.

In a tweet sent Tuesday, Maduro calls for "the maximum popular mobilization to assure the victory of peace."

Guaido appeared in the streets with a number of military backers, but so far there's no sign of a broader revolt in the armed forces.

U.S. officials have issued statements of support for Guaido, who they recognize as the country's legitimate leader, though Maduro controls government agencies.

10:15 a.m.

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence is saying "We are with you!" to the Venezuelans taking to the streets after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for the military to rise up and oust socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Pence said in a tweet addressed to Guaido, the National Assembly and "all the freedom-loving people of Venezuela who are taking to the streets today in .operacionlibertad--Estamos con ustedes! We are with you!"

He adds that, "America will stand with you until freedom & democracy are restored."

The U.S. and dozens of other countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's rightful leader, arguing that Maduro's re-election was invalid.

Maduro has accused the U.S. of backing a "coup" in the country.

9:50 a.m.

The White House says it is "watching and waiting" on the situation in Venezuela and hoping the result is democracy.

White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway says the White House stands with opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes as the interim president of the country. Guaido has taken to the streets of Caracas and is calling for a military uprising.

Conway says it's time for socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to go and that the U.S. is pushing for "a peaceful transition of power."

Says Conway: "We're watching and we're waiting. We hope the result is democracy and freedom for the people."

9:30 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration backs Venezuelan congressional leader Juan Guaido in his call for a military uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

Pompeo says in a tweet that the U.S. "fully supports" Guaido's call for the start of "Operacion Libertad." He says the U.S. stands with the Venezuelan people "in their quest for freedom and democracy." He says democracy cannot be defeated.

The Trump administration has led calls for countries to recognize Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate leader since January. Earlier, Guaido took to the streets with activist Leopoldo Lopez and a small contingent of heavily armed troops in a bold and risky call for the military to rise up and oust Maduro.

9 a.m.

Two of the key allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are denouncing an attempted "coup d'etat" in the country.

Bolivian President Evo Morales issued a call via Twitter Tuesday urging Latin American governments "to condemn the coup d'etat in Venezuela and keep the violence from claiming innocent lives."

He blamed the U.S. for "provoking violence and death in Venezuela."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also sent a tweet backing Maduro and calling on the U.S. to "halt aggressions against the peace."

The U.S. backs opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has been joined in the streets of Caracas by some soldiers and is urging the armed forces to oust Maduro.

8:50 a.m.

8:30 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the ongoing military uprising in Venezuela with his top security body.

Russian news agencies on Tuesday quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Putin raised the current developments in Venezuela during his scheduled meeting with the Security Council.

Peskov said that the meeting "paid significant attention to the news reports about a coup attempt in that country."

He did not elaborate further.

7:35 a.m.

Spain's caretaker government has called for a bloodless and peaceful transition to a democratic presidential election in Venezuela.

Government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa says the government is following closely developments in Caracas, where the opposition has called for Venezuelans to take to the streets to oust Nicolas Maduro from power.

"We hope with all of our strength that there is no bloodshed. We support a peaceful democratic process in Venezuela. We support the immediate holding of an election for a new president," Celaa said on Tuesday during a weekly routine press briefing.

Spain has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela but has not cut ties with Maduro's government.

More than 177,000 Spaniards live in Venezuela, and Spain has become a destination for thousands of Venezuelans escaping the political and economic crisis in recent years.

Celaa said Guaido has "legitimacy to lead democratic transition in Venezuela."

"Guaido represents the alternative," she added.

7:10 a.m.

Venezuela's socialist party boss, Diosdado Cabello, has called on government supporters to amass at the presidential palace to defend Nicolas Maduro from what he says is a small uprising of traitorous military soldiers backed by the U.S.

His comments in a phone call to state TV came after opposition leader Juan Guaido appeared in a video with a small contingent of heavily armed soldiers and formerly detained opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez calling for Venezuelans to take to the streets to oust Maduro.

Cabello downplayed the significance of the rebellion, saying Caracas is in calm and that the Carlota air base near where the rebellious soldiers are gathered had not been touched.

7:05 a.m.

The father of prominent Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez says he is expecting a military and popular response following the release of his son in Caracas.

"We are going to see a national call to people and the military to end the usurpation and, well, I hope that the usurpation government will end today," Leopoldo Lopez, Sr., said Tuesday in a brief telephone conversation from the United States.

His son had been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014. He said Tuesday he had been freed by the military.

The father, who lives in Spain and has become a prominent voice of the Venezuelan opposition in exile, said that the military were obeying a presidential pardon issued by Juan Guaido, who is leading the opposition against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

The elder Lopez, who is running for a seat in the European Parliament at the end of May, said he couldn't comment on whether Tuesday's developments had been co-ordinated with the United States or other countries that have backed Guaido.

6:50 a.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has taken to the streets with a small contingent of heavily-armed soldiers and detained activist Leopoldo Lopez in a military uprising.

"This is the moment of all Venezuelans, those in uniform and those who aren't," said Lopez in his first public appearance since being detained in 2014 for leading anti-government protests. "Everyone should come to the streets, in peace."

The comments by Lopez came moments after Guaido appeared in an early morning video shot at a Caracas air base surrounded by several heavily armed soldiers and armoured vehicles.

Guaido said soldiers who had taken to the streets were protecting Venezuela's constitution. He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

"The moment is now," he said.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Twitter that Nicolas Maduro's government was confronting a small "coup attempt" led by military "traitors" backed by right-wing opponents.

Tear gas was fired at a highway overpass next to the Caracas air base where several heavily-armed soldiers with a blue band wrapped around their forearms had been standing guard. The tear gas appeared to have been fired from inside the air base.

6:35 a.m.

Venezuela's government said it is putting down a small coup attempt by military "traitors" working with right-wing opponents.

Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez's comments on Twitter came after opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising in a video that showed him surrounded by heavily armed soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez at a Caracas air base.

6:25 a.m.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has called for a military uprising, in a video shot at a Caracas air base showing him surrounded by soldiers and accompanied by detained activist Leopoldo Lopez.

In the three-minute video shot early Tuesday, Guaido said soldiers who took to the streets would be acting to protect Venezuela's constitution. He made the comments a day before a planned anti-government rally.

"The moment is now," he said, as his political mentor Lopez and several heavily armed soldiers backed by a single armoured vehicle looked on.

Lopez has been under house arrest for leading an anti-government push in 2014.