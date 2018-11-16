

The Associated Press





LONDON -- The Latest on the Brexit negotiations (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has had one piece of good news as she battles a rebellion within her Conservative Party.

Environment Minister Michael Gove has decided not to follow two other Cabinet ministers and resign over May's Brexit deal with the European Union, according to multiple media reports.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey quit Thursday, saying they could not support the agreement.

May still faces the threat of a no-confidence vote, after several Conservative lawmakers said they had written letters asking for one.

Sky News reports that all Conservative whips have been summoned to London, amid rumours the number of letters may have reached 48 -- the threshold needed to trigger a vote.

------

9:15 a.m.

France's finance minister is calling some British politicians "liars" who fooled voters into thinking leaving the EU would be easy and in their interests.

As British Prime Minister Theresa May battles to save her Brexit plan amid domestic criticism, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Friday "the truth is that Brexit could end with a nightmare."

Le Maire defended the European Union's single market, calling it a "considerable force" in global trade and warning that Britain could face "economic disaster" if it leaves.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government is among the strongest defenders of the EU and is trying to limit the damage to the bloc from Britain's exit and ensure that Brexit doesn't encourage other EU members to leave.

Le Maire was speaking to a conference in Paris on reforming the global trade system.

------

8:40 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is appealing directly to voters to back her Brexit plan, as she waits to see whether rivals within her party have gained enough support to launch a leadership challenge.

May was answering questions from callers on a radio phone-in Friday, the day after she vowed to stay in office and see through Britain's exit from the European Union.

May is battling to save her Brexit plan, and her job, after the draft withdrawal agreement between Britain and the EU sparked fierce opposition from euroskeptic politicians in her Conservative Party.

Several Conservative lawmakers are pushing for a no-confidence vote, hoping to reach a threshold of 48 to trigger a challenge.

Two ministers quit May's government on Thursday. A third, Environment Secretary Michael Gove, is considering whether to follow them.