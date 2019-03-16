

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- The Latest on Slovakia's presidential election: (All times local).

1:15 a.m.

Almost complete results in Slovakia's presidential election show that the two favourite candidates will meet in a runoff vote in two weeks.

The Slovak Statistics Office says Zuzana Caputova has 40.2 per cent of the vote with ballots from over 95 per cent of polling stations counted early Sunday. The 45-year-old environmental and anti-corruption activist is in favour of gay rights and opposes a ban on abortion in the conservative Roman Catholic country.

Her strongest challenger is Maros Sefcovic, an establishment figure who is the European Commission Vice-President. He is running a distant second with 18.7 per cent. A pro-Russian candidate Stefan Harabin is third with 14.4 per cent.

Because no single candidate won a majority, a runoff will be held on March 30 in this central European nation of 5.4 million people.

12:30 a.m.

Voting has ended in the first round of Slovakia's presidential election, and early results show the favourite candidates in a lead.

The Slovak statistics Office says that Zuzana Caputova has 38.87 per cent of the vote with ballots from over 30 per cent of polling stations counted on Saturday. The 45-year-old environmental and anti-corruption activist is in favour of gay rights and opposes a ban on abortion in the conservative Roman Catholic country.

Her strongest challenger Maros Sefcovic, an establishment figure who is the European Commission Vice-President, was running distant second with 18.83 per cent. A pro-Russian candidate Stefan Harabin was third with 14.64 per cent.

Andrej Kiska, a successful businessman-turned-philanthropist, is not standing for a second five-year term in the largely ceremonial post.

If no single candidate wins a majority on Saturday, a runoff will be held on March 30 in this central European nation of 5.4 million people.

Final results are expected Sunday.