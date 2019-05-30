The last Mohawk code talker, who used the native language to encrypt communications for Allied forces during the Second World War, has died. Louis Levi Oakes was 94.

“Levi was a man who utilized his language unselfishly to preserve the freedoms bestowed upon us today,” wrote the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne on Facebook. “(He) peacefully entered into the spirit world surrounded by his loved ones on May 28, 2019.”

When Oakes was 18, he registered for the U.S. Army and served as a code talker in the South Pacific, New Guinea and the Philippines using the Mohawk language. Oakes was awarded the Silver Star -- the U.S. military’s third-highest decoration for valor in combat -- for his service and received an honourable discharge in 1946. He went on to spend 30 years as an ironworker in Buffalo, New York, and later worked for the roads department in the Akwesasne Mohawk territory along the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ont., in New York before retirement.

During the war, some 33 Indigenous languages were used to send messages between U.S. forces.

“The Native American code talkers are known the world over as having the only unbroken military code in history,” according to a statement from New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame, into which Oakes was inducted earlier this month.

Last year, Oakes received special recognition by the speaker of the House of Commons following Question Period in Ottawa. Oakes was photographed giving a thumbs up during a standing ovation. He later attended a private meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In a Facebook post, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne said they will be flying all flags at half-mast. “Levi Oakes was an inspiration to many, was truly a treasured Akwesasronon,” they wrote, “and will forever be remembered as a hero, and a family man.”