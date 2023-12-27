The King’s Speech and the royals in 2024
It was the most viewed event on U.K. television on Christmas Day – the second Christmas King’s Speech in the reign of King Charles III. It attracted a total of 7.48 million viewers and a lot of attention due to its content and staging.
This year’s speech was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace’s Centre Room, which opens on to the famous balcony overlooking the Mall and is the scene of many a balcony appearance.
The King was positioned next to a living Christmas tree, which was kept in a pot with its roots so it can be replanted after Christmas and used again next year.
The tree was adorned with sustainable festive decorations in wood, glass and paper, as well as natural decorations such as pine cones and dried oranges. This very much tied in with one of the central themes of his message – looking after our planet.
it is a subject that is very close to the King’s heart and despite the fact he has to remain apolitical as much as possible, it's a subject he's still passionate about. On his 75th birthday this year, the King launched the Coronation Food Project to tackle food waste, which also supports food banks and soup kitchens up and down the country.
He also gave the opening address at COP28 where he said, “Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature's economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled”.
This Christmas speech once again focused on this key issue. He said that it was the responsibility of “people of all faiths and of none” to care for the natural world and that the planet had to be protected “for the sake of our children’s children”. He added, “During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.”
The King also focused on the theme of service in the speech, referencing the Coronation and the hundreds of community volunteers who attended saying, “My wife and I were delighted when hundreds of representatives of that selfless army of people - volunteers who serve their communities in so many ways and with such distinction - were able to join us in Westminster Abbey for the Coronation earlier this year. They are an essential backbone of our society. Their presence meant so much to us both and emphasised the meaning of coronation itself: above all, a call to us all to serve one another; to love and care for all.'”
In a year when fighting in Ukraine intensified, and war broke out in Gaza, The King also touched on the theme of conflict with these words, “And at a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the World, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: 'Do to others as you would have them do to you”.
So, what do these themes of the environment, service and conflict say about the King, his reign so far and what we can expect from him in 2024? Well, it’s clear environmental issues are going to stay top of the agenda for King Charles III, but it may be a struggle for him to remain apolitical. While he is insistent that we have to do more to protect the planet and with a real sense of urgency, the current U.K. government under the leadership of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is watering down key pledges on green issues.
But a general election is looming in 2024, and under a new government, perhaps led by the current opposition leader, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer, he may find an ally who shares his beliefs in working towards a greener future. Meanwhile, his Coronation Food Project has already been hailed as a success, and we could see more initiatives like this rolled out in the near future.
Service is at the heart of the monarchy, and of course we can expect to see the Royal Family continuing this service through supporting charitable causes and visits over the coming year. I think we can also expect to see the Prince and Princess of Wales, perhaps along with their children, embark on a visit to a Commonwealth country – Australia, New Zealand or Canada could be in the cards – in an attempt to keep the monarchy’s popularity up.
We can also expect to see more of Princess Anne, the hardest working member of the Firm that always notches up the most royal visits every year, and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh often touted as the family’s secret weapon. With Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, recovered from breast cancer and firmly back in the family’s good books, signed and sealed with a church walk on Christmas Day with the rest of the Royal Family and Christmas lunch at Sandringham, we may see more of her in 2024. Her former spouse Prince Andrew on the other hand, will not be called on to serve as he is facing even more scrutiny after a judge ordered secret case files
, relating to more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, can be made public. According to The Independent, he is said to be “totally tormented” at the prospect of even more details of his relationship with Epstein being in the public domain.
The Royal Family is no stranger to conflict within it’s ranks. In a year that started with the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” and ended with the release of Omid Scobie’s book “Endgame”, the rift that has been between the Sussexes and the rest of the family is ever-present and shows no signs of being repaired. There was perhaps a thawing of relations around the time of the King’s birthday, when Harry and Meghan and their children, Lilibet and Archie, wished the King a Happy Birthday and sent sweet video messages to him. But the reigniting of discussions about the skin colour of Archie, as first raised in the interview between the Sussexes and Oprah Winfrey in 2021, thanks to Scobie’s book, have caused further embarrassment of the Royal Family, with a Dutch version of the book seemingly naming the two royals who expressed concerns over the skin colour of Meghan and Harry’s baby. Princes William and Harry remain estranged, with no hopes of a reconciliation on the cards for 2024.
While the King wants to seem a steadfast Monarch, a firm hand of continuity at a time of uncertainty and conflict in the world, the conflicts within his own household may continue to serve as a distraction in a new year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
Michigan Supreme Court rejects ‘insurrectionist ban’ case and keeps Trump on 2024 primary ballot
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution’s 'insurrectionist ban.'
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' is found dead
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie 'Parasite' has died, South Korea's emergency office said Wednesday.
Trapped in his crashed truck, an Indiana man is rescued after 6 days surviving on rainwater
Matthew R. Reum of Mishawaka, Indiana, was freed from the wreckage Tuesday evening by first responders working under bright floodlights, then airlifted to a hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries.
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Wild weather leaves at least 10 dead in Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials say
Wild weather has left at least 10 people dead in the eastern Australian states of Queensland and Victoria, officials said on Wednesday.
Canada
-
Site for Canada's underground nuclear waste repository to be selected next year
A critical milestone is on the horizon for Canada's 175-year-long plan to bury its nuclear waste underground, with two pairs of Ontario communities set to decide if they would be willing hosts.
-
What Canadians need to know about nuclear waste storage
Canada is searching for a place to store its stockpile of spent nuclear fuel. Its choice will affect generations to come as experts look to limit the long-term burden of managing the radioactive by-product.
-
Meet Summer McIntosh, The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.
-
Wind warnings in effect for parts of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast
Strong winds are in the forecast for parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Wednesday, prompting a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Passenger seriously injured after jumping from moving vehicle in Smiths Falls, Ont., police say
Highway 15 was closed for several hours while Smiths Falls Police and Ontario Provincial Police investigated the incident Tuesday night.
-
N.S. meat market sees lines 'down the street'
It’s the pursuit of budget-friendly grocery options that brings Nova Scotians to the Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth.
World
-
Trump should not be allowed to use courtroom to sow disinformation, special counsel argues
U.S. Justice Department prosecutors say they want to prevent former President Donald Trump from sowing disinformation and claiming he’s a victim of political persecution as part of his defense in his 2020 election subversion trial in federal court.
-
She died weeks after fleeing the Maui wildfire. Her family fought to have her listed as a victim
Sharlene Rabang died with her daughter holding her hand nearly a month later. She had a history of cancer, COVID and high blood pressure, and the doctor initially neglected to attribute her death to the wildfire. It wasn't until November that, at the urging of her family, Honolulu's medical examiner said a contributing cause of death was the thick, black smoke that Rabang breathed as she fled.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Pro-Palestinian protesters briefly blocked entrance roads to airports in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, forcing some travellers to set off on foot to bypass the jammed roadway.
-
U.S. court rejects sentence appeal by Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo'
Guzman, who for years led the powerful Sinaloa cartel that is blamed for thousands of deaths in Mexico, had filed habeas corpus petitions - civil suits used to assess whether an imprisonment is lawful - and asked for legal representation in this appeal.
-
A woman who burned Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic is ordered to pay US$298,000
A judge has ordered a woman who set fire to Wyoming's only full-service abortion clinic to pay nearly US$300,000 in restitution, the full amount sought by prosecutors.
-
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as 14-year-old kills his older sister, deputies say
A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.
Politics
-
Sask. premier looks back on tumultuous year with Ottawa, feels province fared well in 2023
Following a year of uncertainty around the world – Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe believes his province has fared better than most in 2023 – pointing to efforts in making energy affordable and legislative endeavours such as the Parents' Bill of Rights.
-
Canada ready to pay settlements to Spavor and Kovrig after 2018 imprisonment in China: report
Canada's government is willing to sign off on multimillion-dollar settlement packages for Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig to compensate them for the near three years they were incarcerated in Chinese prisons, according to a new report.
-
New guest guidelines circulating after MPs applauded man who fought for Nazis
Speaker Greg Fergus is looking to implement new guidelines for recognizing certain guests in the House of Commons, after MPs stood twice to applaud a man without knowing he had fought for a Nazi unit.
Health
-
Here are the major recalls of the year in Canada
This year, Health Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Transport Canada recalled various products. Here are some of the most notable recalls.
-
Dube says his health reform won't make a 'big bang,' but critics are worried
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé has promised to "shake up the pillars of the temple" with his new health reform -- but "without making a Big Bang."
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Sci-Tech
-
New reptile alert: Orange-tongued iguana species discovered in China
Scientists have discovered a new iguana species in China and say the new garden lizard has a unique distinguishing feature.
-
Apple wins bid to pause Apple Watch ban at U.S. appeals court
Apple scored a victory on Wednesday when a U.S. appeals court paused a government commission's import ban on some of the company's popular Apple smartwatches following a patent dispute with medical-technology firm Masimo.
-
The New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using its stories to train chatbots
The New York Times is striking back against the threat that artificial intelligence poses to the news industry, filing a federal lawsuit Wednesday against OpenAI and Microsoft seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86
Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.
-
Shakira’s hometown unveils a giant bronze statue of the Colombian pop star
The six-meter (20-feet) tall monument depicts the multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy winner in one of her famous belly dancing outfits, with her hips swaying to her right and her arms raised gracefully toward the sky.
-
Heat exhaustion killed Taylor Swift fan attending Rio concert, forensics report says
Heat exhaustion is the cause of death of a Brazilian fan who attended a concert of singer Taylor Swift in November, a forensics report obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday shows.
Business
-
Social media companies made US$11 billion in U.S. ad revenue from minors, Harvard study finds
The researchers say the findings show a need for government regulation of social media since the companies that stand to make money from children who use their platforms have failed to meaningfully self-regulate.
-
Apple files appeal after Biden administration allows U.S. ban on watch imports
Apple on Tuesday appealed a decision to ban imports of its watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo, after U.S. President Joe Biden's administration declined to veto a government tribunal.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street ends higher at the start of a holiday-shortened week
Stocks notched more gains Tuesday as Wall Street kicked off what's expected to be a quiet, holiday-shortened week of trading.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto diner featured on Food Network TV show to close its doors before 2024
An iconic Toronto diner that was featured on a popular Food Network television show will be closing its doors at the end of the year.
-
1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern
For better or for worse, a wave of couples saying 'I do' in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve could set a record for the city's busiest wedding day ever.
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Sports
-
Meet Summer McIntosh, The Canadian Press female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh is The Canadian Press female athlete of the year for 2023.
-
Third baseman, outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa signs with Toronto Blue Jays: reports
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays according to several media reports.
-
NBA approves Mark Cuban's sale of Mavs' majority stake
Forbes' most recent NBA franchise valuations pegged the Mavericks as being worth US$4.5 billion, the seventh-most valuable team in the league.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.