The Israeli army says it investigates itself. Where do those investigations stand?

Bathroom break nearly derails $22 million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Throughout its grinding seven-month war with Hamas, Israel has pledged to investigate a series of deadly events in which its military forces are suspected of wrongdoing. The commitment comes in the face of mounting claims — from human rights groups and the International Criminal Court 's chief prosecutor — that the country's leaders are committing war crimes in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
In one of the highest-profile cases, an attack on a World Central Kitchen convoy that killed five foreign aid workers, the Israeli army promptly published its findings, acknowledged misconduct by its forces and dismissed two soldiers. But other investigations remain open, and admissions of guilt are rare.
Israel’s military advocate general, Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, said this past week that the military is investigating about 70 cases of alleged wrongdoing. She gave few details. The military refused to disclose the full list of investigations and told The Associated Press it could only respond to queries about specific probes.
A look at some of the investigations that have been publicly announced:
On Tuesday, Israel revealed the preliminary results of an investigation into a deadly strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced families in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
The May 26 strike killed at least 45 people and caused widespread destruction. Most of the victims were women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between the deaths of civilians and Hamas militants.
The military's chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said a preliminary investigation found the Israeli munitions used that day in efforts to eliminate two Hamas militants were too small to be the source of a fire that broke out.
Hagari said the destruction may have been caused by secondary explosions, possibly from Palestinian militants’ weapons in the area. Hamas did not respond to that explanation, but a member of the militants' political bureau remarked Tuesday that Israel “believes that it is deceiving the world, with its false claim that it did not intend to kill and burn children and women, and its claim to investigate its crimes.”
The Israeli military said in a statement that the investigation had been turned over to a fact-finding group that operates independently outside the army’s chain of command. Those findings are then handed to the military advocate general, who decides if there should be disciplinary measures. It's not clear how long the probe will last.
In February, witnesses said Israeli troops fired on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza City. At least 104 people were killed and 760 were wounded, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which described it as a massacre.
Army officials initially said dozens of Palestinians were killed in a stampede when huge crowds tried to grab supplies off the pre-dawn convoy of 30 army trucks carrying flour toward hard-hit northern Gaza. But the military’s preliminary investigation, released a week later, appeared to back off that description, saying only that the stampede caused “incidents of significant harm to civilians.”
The investigation found that troops opened fire at some people who approached them and posed a threat to them and that a tank also fired warning shots to disperse “suspects.” But it did not directly address how the people were killed.
The military said the case is also being investigated by the fact-finding group.
An explosion in October in the courtyard of the Al-Ahli hospital, where thousands of Palestinians had sought shelter or medical treatment, set off an inferno that burned men, women and children alive.
There are still conflicting claims over what happened.
Officials in Gaza quickly said an Israeli airstrike had hit the hospital, killing at least 500 people. Images of the aftermath ignited protests across the region.
Within hours, Israeli officials said they had conducted an investigation and determined they were not involved. They released live video, audio and other evidence that Israel said showed the blast was caused by a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian militant group.
Islamic Jihad denied responsibility.
An AP investigation, along with U.S. and French intelligence assessments, concluded a misfired rocket likely caused the explosion.
In January, the Israeli government announced it was investigating the death of a Palestinian man who was fatally shot while walking with four others.
Video footage shows one of the men holding a white flag — the international symbol of surrender — and the others behind him holding their hands in the air. They then scramble backward as several shots ring out.
In a second clip, one of the men is lying on the ground. The shooter is not visible in the video but before the shots are fired, the camera pans, showing what looks to be an Israeli tank positioned nearby. Ahmed Hijazi, a citizen journalist who filmed the episode, told The Associated Press that an Israeli tank fired on the group.
The army said it conducted an in-depth investigation and found the tank did not fire at the men. It also said it was “not possible to determine with certainty” whether the man was killed by Israeli fire.
On March 22, Israel’s military launched an investigation after footage emerged appearing to show the bombing of five Palestinians near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Aerial footage circulating on social media shows four men walking along a dirt road before a strike hits them, killing all four instantly. Another man farther along the road tries to run away before he is hit and killed. The origin of the footage remains unclear.
The military said the investigation had been turned over to the independent fact-finding group.
Famed Gaza surgeon Adnan al-Bursh died in an Israeli prison after he was rounded up in an arrest raid on Al Awda hospital in mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Bursh led the orthopedic department at Al-Shifa Hospital. At the time of his arrest in December, he was reportedly in good health and operating on patients, the UN said.
But those who saw Bursh in detention reported that he looked depleted and bore signs of violence, according to Physicians for Human Rights-Israel. Israel's military and police did not respond to requests for comment.
Palestinian detainees who have returned from Israeli detention have reported beatings, harsh interrogations and neglect while in Israeli custody. Israel has denied the reports. Bursh was transferred to Israel's Ofer military prison in the West Bank, where he died.
Israeli police will conduct an autopsy of Bursh’s body with a doctor from Physicians for Human Rights-Israel present, the group said, noting it had filed a petition on behalf of Bursh’s family. It's unclear when the autopsy will be conducted.
Authorities have released no information on the cause of death and it is unclear who is investigating. Israel's military and police referred questions to Israel's Prison Service, which referred questions back to the military.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
Legislation restricting disruptive protests targeting B.C. schools came into effect Friday, with the province saying there have been 20 such incidents since last September.
One person suffered life threatening injuries following a crash along Stoney Trail Saturday afternoon.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
A motorcycle driver is facing charges after being caught on Highway 417 doing wheelies and weaving in and out of traffic, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
Donald Trump has joined the popular video-sharing app TikTok, a platform he once tried to ban while in the White House, and posted from a UFC fight two days after he became the first former president and presumptive major party nominee in U.S. history to be found guilty on felony charges.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called Sunday for his country's political parties to overcome their differences and find "common ground" to form the first national coalition government in its young democracy.
The iconic yellow and green of Brazil's flag mixed with a sea of rainbow-coloured tutus, hand fans and drag queen hairdos at Sunday's LGBTQ+ pride parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
South Korea said Sunday it’ll soon take retaliatory steps against North Korea over its launch of trash-carrying balloons across the border and other provocations.
Mexicans are voting Sunday in historic elections weighing gender, democracy and populism, as they chart the country’s path forward shadowed by cartel violence.
A former New Jersey police officer has been sentenced to a total of 27 years in prison in the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another during a high-speed car chase 5 1/2 years ago in the city of Newark.
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
The Canadian and Chinese defence ministers met in Singapore this week, marking the first in-person meeting between those officials in years.
Canada's ambassador to Russia says while Ottawa has 'grave concerns' about the Kremlin's 'longer-term trends,' the war in Ukraine is 'a primary barrier to a change in the relationship.'
People around the world are observing National Cancer Survivor Day, an annual celebration held to honour patients who have been through the often difficult and traumatic experience of living with cancer.
Research shows that art experiences, whether as a maker or a beholder, transform our biology by rewiring our brains and triggering the release of neurochemicals, hormones and endorphins.
The use of weed to replace alcohol is a growing trend in the United States. In fact, a recent study found — for the first time ever — the daily use of cannabis of any kind among Americans surpassed the daily use of alcohol.
Plant biologist Marcus Samuel has been working for more than a decade to improve the climate resilience of crops.
A Chinese spacecraft landed on the far side of the moon Sunday to collect soil and rock samples that could provide insights into differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side.
Vancouver was well represented at the Canada-Wide Science Fair in Ottawa this week.
A snowstorm, a Tim Hortons and a group of Canadian artists loosely sums up ‘The Last Timbit,’ a musical hitting the stage in Toronto this month. However, the writers involved explain that it is much more than that. To them, it is a celebration of community, Canadians and togetherness.
Ryan Reynolds this week unveiled arguably the most anticipated and sure-to-be coveted merchandise tied to his upcoming 'Deadpool' sequel: the movie’s novelty popcorn bucket.
Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).'
Saudi Arabia and allied oil producing countries on Sunday extended output cuts through next year, a move aimed at supporting slack prices that haven't risen even amid turmoil in the Middle East and the start of the summer travel season.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
From Star Wars costumes to mashed potato bars to mid-week soirees, Manitoba couples are finding ways to personalize their weddings in new and creative ways.
The few customers looking for an edible option at a Quebec cannabis store (SQDC) will have noticed some new options on the shelves though the weed-infused poutines sauce, jerky and sausages are not increasing the bottom dollar.
As the Edmonton Oilers battle the Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Western Conference Finals, there's some beef brewing off the ice as well.
Scotland's Robert MacIntyre has won the RBC Canadian Open.
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
Mackenzie Hughes had the dream scenario of winning the RBC Canadian Open in his hometown within reach but then it all slipped away.
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday sued South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co., an auto parts plant and a labour recruiter over illegal use of child labour in Alabama.
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Nearly three dozen dedicated dogs got their diplomas to become service dogs in B.C. on Sunday.
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
A teenage boy has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting late Sunday afternoon in Brampton, say paramedics.
A 25-year-old driver is dead after his vehicle crashed into a concrete barrier and rolled over on a Clarington, Ont. highway overnight, the OPP say.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
It has been a banner year for PADS with 33 service teams graduating, five from Calgary.
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
Residents in Ottawa seized the rare opportunity to walk through the doors of some of the most historical and iconic buildings in the city, as part of the 22nd Open Doors Ottawa event.
The Ottawa Police Service says two people were injured following a serious crash that happened south of Ottawa Sunday afternoon.
Emergency response crews are on the scene Sunday morning after a vehicle plunged into the Riviere des Prairies in Montreal.
There is a 20 per cent increase in tickets handed out to cyclists in Montreal with the most common infractions noted between 2021 and 2023 being wearing headphones, riding an electric bicycle without a helmet and not stopping at red lights.
CTV News Montreal for Sunday, June 2, 2024 with anchor Matt Grillo.
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier on Stadium Road early Sunday morning.
As the Weekend of Giving comes to an end, the 40th annual IWK Telethon for Children has come to a close, and this year viewers donated a record-breaking amount, making over $7.5 million.
After a weekend filled with lots of competition and plenty of visitors, the Sail Grand Prix in Halifax has come to a close.
A ceremony honouring New Brunswick peace officers who have died in the line of duty returned as a public memorial on Sunday morning.
A group of protesters briefly blocked the Winnipeg Pride Parade on Sunday.
Pride festivities in Winnipeg will be ending early on Sunday due to severe weather in the city.
The rainy weather that Manitoba saw throughout the month of May looks like it will continue into June.
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
Saskatchewan RCMP are currently responding to a serious collision on Highway 1 west of Swift Current.
What started as a weekly tradition of weekend bargain hunting for old-fashioned antiques has now flourished into a massive treasure trove for Robert Baron and Karen Wilhelm.
Layoffs announced at Home Hardware, a family searching for help to cover the cost of a cancer drug, and a ball python found in a Waterloo park.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
The curtain may close on Guelph Dance performances if they don’t secure the funding they need to carry on.
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
As of Saturday evening, there were still six active wildfires in northeastern Ontario with two new fires confirmed late Friday and one confirmed on June 1 in the region.
During the pandemic, the Ontario government started to hand out cash to parents to help offset the cost of at-home learning while schools were shuttered.
Police have made an arrest in the Kingfisher Lake First Nation following a serious assault in the northwestern Ontario community last week.
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
Soldiers past and present, even some on horseback, marched through London's Victoria Park to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and ultimately, the end of World War II.
Bruce Power introduced an isotope production line in 2022, producing medical isotopes used in treatments for prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumours.
Runners of all ages participated in the 12th edition of the Honda Waterfront Half-Marathon in Barrie Sunday morning.
A local athlete from Barrie is celebrating after winning a Division One World Series National Championships in Women's softball.
Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.
In Windsor, organizers are hoping to hit the $25,000 mark to help with treatments and an eventual cure.
Willistead Park in Walkerville was busy all day Saturday for the return of the annual Art in the Park festival — and the event, said to be its biggest this year due to the number of vendors in attendance, continues Sunday.
The event is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on University Avenue West between Pelissier Street and Ouelette Avenue
At Hydra Estiatorio in downtown Vancouver, every dish is prepared or finished with olive oil. The eatery has been hard-hit by shortages and surging prices.
A United Airlines plane is being removed from service after several passengers on a flight from Vancouver, B.C., to Houston, TX, felt sick.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake have arrested a local woman who allegedly threatened to burn down an apartment building in the community.
Two people are facing multiple charges after a pickup truck stolen in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. was found stuck in the sand at a beach in a Thessalon First Nation community last week.
A Sault man is facing multiple charges – including impaired driving – after an SUV was spotted speeding the wrong way on Highway 17 without its lights on.
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.