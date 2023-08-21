The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The initial online search of a state website that led a central Kansas police chief to raid a local weekly newspaper was legal, a spokesperson for the agency that maintains the site said Monday, as the newspaper remains under investigation.
Earlier this month, after a local restaurant owner accused the Marion County Record of illegally accessing information about her, the Marion police chief obtained warrants to search the newspaper's offices and the home of its publisher, as well as the home of a City Council member who also accessed the driver's license database.
The police chief led the Aug. 11 raids and said in the affidavits used to obtain the warrants that he had probable cause to believe that the newspaper and the City Council member had violated state laws against identity theft or computer crimes.
Both the City Council member and the newspaper have said they received a copy of the document about the status of the restaurant owner's license without soliciting it. The document disclosed the restaurant's license number and her date of birth, information required to check the status of a person's license online and gain access to a more complete driving record. The police chief maintains they broke state laws to do that, while the newspaper and Herbel's attorneys say they didn't.
The raid on the Record put it and its hometown of about 1,900 residents in the center of a debate about press freedoms protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and Kansas' Bill of Rights. It also exposed divisions in the town over local politics and the newspaper's coverage of the community and put an intense spotlight on Police Chief Gideon Cody.
Department of Revenue spokesperson Zack Denney said it's legal to access the driver's license database online using information obtained independently. The department's Division of Vehicles issues licenses.
"That's legal," he said. "The website is public facing, and anyone can use it."
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues to probe the newspaper's actions. The KBI reports to state Attorney General Kris Kobach, a Republican, while the Department of Revenue is under Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's authority.
The City Council in Marion, about 150 miles (241 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, was scheduled Monday afternoon to have its first regular meeting since the raids. The member whose home was raided, Ruth Herbel, was elected in 2019 and is the city's vice mayor.
The agenda says, in red: "COUNCIL WILL NOT COMMENT ON THE ONGOING CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AT THIS MEETING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
But the agenda also includes a place for public comments, with speakers limited to three minutes.
Police seized computers, personal cellphones and a router from the newspaper and the publisher's home and a laptop and iPhone from Herbel. Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer lived with his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer, and blames the stress of the raid for her death the day after the raids.
The seized equipment was turned over to a computer forensics auditing firm hired by the newspaper's attorney last week after the county attorney concluded there wasn't enough evidence to justify its seizure. The auditor is checking the equipment to see whether materials were accessed or copied.
The Department of Revenue website allows a person to buy a driving record for $16.70 a copy -- and that requires someone to again enter the person's driver's license number and date of birth while providing a name, address and phone number. Meyer said Zorn used her own information and did not impersonate the restaurant owner, Kari Newell.
The affidavit to search the newspaper's offices noted that when a person submits a request for someone's driving record, it lists 13 circumstances in which it is legal to obtain it. They include a person is seeking their own record or a business seeking it to verify personal information to help collect a debt.
The last item says: "I will use the information requested in a manner that is specifically authorized by Kansas law and is related to the operation of a motor vehicle or public safety."
Legal experts believe the police raid on the newspaper violated a federal privacy law or a state law shielding journalists from having to identify sources or turn over unpublished material to law enforcement. Meyer has noted that among the items seized were a computer tower and personal cellphone of a reporter who was uninvolved in the dispute with the local restaurant owner -- but who had been investigating why Cody left a Kansas City, Missouri, police captain's job in April before becoming Marion police chief.
"This isn't going to go away. And it shouldn't," said Genelle Belmas, an associate journalism professor at the University of Kansas. "There should be repercussions to this sort of wanton trampling of two very important laws, one state, one fed."
Newell accused the newspaper at the council's last meeting Aug. 7 of violating her privacy and illegally disseminating personal information about her, and she also disclosed a drunken driving offense in her past. According to the affidavits, she told Cody that she did not authorize anyone to access her information.
Newell also accused the newspaper of giving Herbel private information about her. Herbel, who has referred most questions to her attorney, said that was a "blatant lie." Meyer also told the council that the newspaper did not give information to Herbel and noted it did not publish the information it obtained.
Herbel passed along her information about Newell to City Administrator Brogan Jones three days before the Council's Aug. 7 vote to approve Newell's liquor license in an effort to prevent her from getting one, according to the affidavit for the search on Herbel's home. Jones then told Mayor David Mayfield about the information in an email, adding, "We as a city need to stay out of this `hear say' or whatever else you want to call it."
Herbel's attorney, Drew Goodwin, said Herbel was attending to her official duties. He called the raid on her home "an egregious breach of the public trust."
"I realize a lot of the focus is on journalists' privileges here, and that's, of course, appropriate because that's at the heart of the First Amendment," Goodwin said. "But the fact that my client -- an elected official -- got swept up in this constitutional violation and had her own rights violated in the process, it's beyond the pale."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | CAF deploys more than 300 personnel to Yellowknife area; city expected to give update
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
How the remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary will affect Canada
The remnants of post-Tropical Storm Hilary are making their way up north and are expected to affect Canada's western region this week.
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | At least 50 buildings burned by wildfire in West Kelowna, B.C., officials say
West Kelowna's fire chief says at least 50 structures have been lost or damaged due to the McDougall Creek fire burning on both sides of Lake Okanagan.
-
Live updates: B.C. firefighters battle to protect communities
A state of emergency remains in place Monday across British Columbia, where raging wildfires have left tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders or alerts. Here are the latest developments in firefighters' ongoing battle to protect people and property.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | CAF deploys more than 300 personnel to Yellowknife area; city expected to give update
Fires continue to burn close to communities in the Northwest Territories while evacuations are ongoing. Here are the latest fire updates for many of the communities.
-
Lawyers barred from practising in Manitoba after judge followed during COVID-19 trial
The Law Society of Manitoba has barred two lawyers from practising in the province and ordered them to pay $5,000 after it received complaints they hired a private investigator to surveil a judge who was hearing a case involving COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Metro Vancouver remains under air quality advisory, smoky conditions help Kelowna fire fight
As Metro Vancouver is being warned about the risk of particulates in the air from wildfire smoke, those battling blazes in the central Okanagan say the smoke is helping their cause.
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
World
-
U.K. police to take no action after investigation into cash-for-honours allegation at king's charity
London police said Monday they would take no action on allegations that people associated with one of King Charles III's charities offered to help a Saudi billionaire secure a knighthood and British citizenship in return for donations.
-
Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son
Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.
-
A decade after a sarin gas attack in a Damascus suburb, Syrian survivors lose hope for justice
One summer night a decade ago, the al-Shami family was woken up by a roaring sound or rockets but it wasn't followed by the usual explosions. Instead, the family members started having difficulty breathing.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse convicted of murdering seven babies in her care and trying to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted "the cruelty and calculation" of her actions.
-
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari set to be sentenced to life in prison
A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari in Zambia is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday for a murder prosecutors say capped off a lifetime 'spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power.'
-
Ecuadorians reject oil drilling in the Amazon in historic decision
In a historic decision, Ecuadorians voted on Sunday against the oil drilling of a protected area in the Amazon that's home to two uncontacted tribes and serves as a biodiversity hotspot.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau says he's focused on moving forward post-separation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's grateful for the kind messages he's received from Canadians and is focused on moving forward, following the news that he and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau have signed a legal separation agreement.
-
Meta putting profit ahead of safety by blocking wildfire news, says Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday criticized Meta for blocking domestic news from its platforms, saying the Facebook-parent was prioritizing profit over safety as devastating wildfires force tens of thousands to evacuate their homes.
-
Trudeau says he is 'moving forward' with interference inquiry, Poilievre says PM's holding it back
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists that despite months of delay, his government is 'moving forward' with a foreign interference inquiry, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is accusing him of standing in the way.
Health
-
Long Covid symptoms create a greater burden of disability than heart disease or cancer, new study shows
People who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic, before there were vaccines, continued to be at higher risk for a slew of health problems for up to two years after they got over their initial infections, a new study finds, and that was especially true if they were hospitalized.
-
Ozempic shortage expected in Canada: manufacturer
A shortage of diabetes drug Ozempic that is used off-label for weight loss is expected in Canada, the manufacturer says.
-
Screen time linked with developmental delays in toddlerhood, study finds
Handing your baby a phone or tablet to play with may seem like a harmless solution when you're busy, but it could quickly affect their development, a new study has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
-
AI-generated art cannot receive copyrights, U.S. court says
A work of art created by artificial intelligence without any human input cannot be copyrighted under United States law, a U.S. court in Washington, D.C., has ruled.
-
Russian space agency chief blames decades of inactivity for Luna-25 lander's crash on the moon
The head of Russia's space agency said Monday that the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after its engines failed to shut down correctly, and he blamed the country's decades-long pause in lunar exploration for the mishap.
Entertainment
-
Ron Cephas-Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66
Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran stage actor who won two Emmy Awards for his role as as a long-lost father who finds redemption on the NBC television drama series "This Is Us," has died at age 66, a representative said Saturday.
-
'My heart breaks': 'Love It or List It Vancouver' co-host's Okanagan Lake cabin destroyed in wildfire
A B.C. Realtor and television star is among those whose property has been destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.
-
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
A New York City drug dealer was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for providing "The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.
Business
-
Group calls for Facebook, Instagram boycott on Aug. 23 and 24
An advocacy group is calling on Canadians to boycott Facebook and Instagram later this week.
-
Global food security is at crossroads as rice shortages and surging prices hit the most vulnerable
Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Nino weather phenomenon hampers rice production. Now, rice prices are soaring -- Vietnam's rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high -- putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.
-
German central bank sees the economy stagnating again in the 3rd quarter
Germany's central bank anticipates that the country's economy, Europe's biggest, will be more or less stagnant again in the current quarter -- adding to a string of weak performances.
Lifestyle
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Millions of old analogue photos are sitting in storage. Digitizing them can unlock countless memories
Giving analogue photos new digital life can resurface long-buried memories and make them feel fresh. It can bring back the roar of the water in old vacation snapshots, resurrect long-gone relatives in their prime and rekindle the warmth of a childhood pet's unconditional love.
-
Budgeting important part of RESP spending plan as students head to school
Parents across the country are getting ready to tap into registered education savings plans to help pay for their children's post-secondary schooling this fall.
Sports
-
Spanish soccer leader's behaviour at Women's World Cup final provokes angry reaction
Moments after Spain won the Women's World Cup, the man who leads the country's national soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players.
-
Canadian women's rugby team qualifies for Paris Olympics, men's team faces another qualifier
Canada's women's rugby sevens team is going to next summer's Olympic Games in Paris, but the men's team will have to continue trying to qualify.
-
Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died
Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father's death, the Spanish soccer federation said.
Autos
-
Nissan recalling more than 236,000 cars in the U.S. to fix problem that can cause loss of steering control
Nissan is recalling more than 236,000 small cars in the U.S. because the tie rods in front suspension can bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.
-
This twisted hunk of metal that used to be a Ferrari just sold for nearly US$2 million. Here's why
A hulk of dented, torn and scorched metal that was, decades ago, a Ferrari race car just sold at an RM Sotheby’s auction in California for $1.9 million.
-
Access to electric vehicle charging getting better but not quickly enough
If you live in Montreal or Vancouver and own an electric car, finding somewhere to charge it is likely as easy as a quick search of an app. If you live almost anywhere else in Canada, the struggle to find a charging station is real.