The head of the UN's lead agency helping Palestinians accuses Israel of seeking to destroy it

Trump's legal debts top a half-billion dollars. Will he have to pay?
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
The head of the main United Nations agency supporting people in Gaza alleged that Israel is intent on “destroying” the organization along with the idea that Palestinians are refugees and have a right to return home one day.
Philippe Lazzarini accused Israel in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger of having a “long-term political goal” of eliminating the UN aid agency he leads, which is known by the acronym UNRWA. It was created more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who fled or were forced from their homes during the 1948 Mideast war over Israel’s creation.
“At the moment, we are dealing with an expanded, concentrated Israeli campaign, which is aimed at destroying UNRWA," Lazzarini said in the interview published Saturday. His remarks provided his most sweeping pushback yet against Israeli accusations that the agency ignored alleged attempts by Hamas to infiltrate its Gaza operation.
Lazzarini, who has served as UNRWA's commissioner-general since 2020, said Israel apparently believes that “if the aid agency is abolished, the status of the Palestinian refugees will be resolved once and for all — and with it the right of return.”
The fate of Palestinian refugees and their descendants was a key point of dispute between Israelis and Palestinians in previous failed peace talks more than a decade ago. Israel rejects Palestinian demands to allow descendants of refugees to return to what is now Israel, arguing it would dilute Israel's Jewish majority.
Israel's government did not immediately comment Saturday on the Tages-Anzeiger interview. The UN agency had no further comment beyond the published remarks.
Israel has alleged that 12 of UNRWA's thousands of staff members participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war in Gaza. The United States, the agency's largest donor, has suspended funding to it and is looking at alternatives to UNRWA.
Without that money from the US and other key backers who also suspended their support — totaling US$438 million, or more than half this year’s expected funding — Lazzarini said UNRWA will have to halt operations in April.
Congress has made clear that U.S. funding for the agency will stop for good, the U.S. special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, David Satterfield, told an event hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on Friday.
“It’s not a suspension. It is prohibition on providing further funding,” Satterfield said.
At the same time, the U.S. wants UNRWA’s critical functions of aid delivery and support to Palestinians to continue.
“We are working aggressively as possible with the UN family, with UN agencies, to see how these key functions can be sustained, as we look to the months ahead,” Satterfield said.
It is not clear how UNRWA's central role in sheltering and supporting hundreds of thousands of Gaza's 2.3 million people would be shifted to organizations with a far smaller presence inside the besieged territory. About 80 per cent of Gaza's people have been displaced, and medical, food and other aid allowed into the territory is far below what came in before the war.
“Nobody else can do what UNRWA is doing,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last week.
When UNRWA was created, it was meant to provide health care, education and welfare services to about 700,000 Palestinians. Today, it provides such services to about six million Palestinian refugees and their descendants in the West Bank, Gaza, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
All of those areas will be affected when UNRWA halts operations, Lazzarini said.
In his interview, he said Israel’s government has applied pressure in multiple ways in what he called its attempt to destroy the agency.
“The Israeli parliament, for example, has introduced a bill to ban the UNRWA headquarters from Jerusalem,” Lazzarini told the Swiss newspaper. “They no longer want to exempt UNRWA from VAT (value-added tax) in the future. Israeli authorities have ordered contractors at the port in Ashdod to stop handling certain food deliveries for UNRWA. And all these demands come from the government.
Israel also wants his resignation, Lazzarini said — a demand that he said no other government has made during the agency’s current crisis.
Israel has long accused UNRWA of collaborating with Hamas or turning a blind eye to the militant group’s activities. Throughout the war, it has released images of tunnels built next to UNRWA facilities.
UNRWA denies collaborating with Hamas. It has dismissed the employees accused in the Oct. 7 attacks and launched investigations. The agency says 158 of its employees, out of a Gaza staff of 13,000, have been killed in the war.
On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant released new allegations against UNRWA, saying Israeli intelligence had “significant indications” that more than 30 additional agency workers joined the Oct. 7 attack.
He alleged that nearly 1,500 workers, or 12 per cent of the agency’s work force, were members of Hamas or the Islamic Jihad militant group, and that more than 230 were in the groups' armed wings.
“UNRWA has lost legitimacy and can no longer function as a U.N. body,” Gallant said. He said he ordered Israeli authorities to begin working with organizations that could replace UNRWA.
The UN agency did not comment on Gallant’s latest accusations but has said it regularly provides the names of its workers to Israel and takes action against anyone found to be violating UN neutrality rules.
Donald Trump's legal debts might now exceed a half-billion dollars. Here's what we know about what Trump owes, whether he'll have to pay up, and what comes next.
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
W5 visited Panama as mass protests raged against a Canadian-owned mine that has now been ordered closed.
Israel has sent negotiators for truce talks in Cairo as requested by U.S. President Joe Biden but they did not go back for further talks because Hamas' demands were "delusional," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
The head of the main United Nations agency supporting people in Gaza alleged that Israel is intent on "destroying" the organization along with the idea that Palestinians are refugees and have a right to return home one day.
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned allies Saturday that an "artificial deficit" of arms for his country risks giving Russia breathing space, highlighting the need for artillery and long-range weapons after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka.
Freedom Convoy supporters are celebrating a recent federal court ruling that found that the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable and violated some of the protesters' Charter rights. However, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley said that some Charter rights were not infringed upon.
Recently declassified documents from the Royal Canadian Air Force show how two Air Canada flights spotted a suspected Chinese spy balloon days before it became headline news.
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
A warning about a drug crisis in Belleville, Ont. is laying bare signs of a much broader crisis involving a lack of housing and shelter.
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
A war of words began this week between the heads of two Ontario colleges that quickly escalated to include some low insults.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned allies Saturday that an "artificial deficit" of arms for his country risks giving Russia breathing space, highlighting the need for artillery and long-range weapons after his military chief said he was withdrawing troops from the eastern city of Avdiivka.
Israel has sent negotiators for truce talks in Cairo as requested by U.S. President Joe Biden but they did not go back for further talks because Hamas' demands were "delusional," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday.
The head of the main United Nations agency supporting people in Gaza alleged that Israel is intent on "destroying" the organization along with the idea that Palestinians are refugees and have a right to return home one day.
A New York judge on Friday spared the ex-president that worst case punishment as he ruled in a civil case alleging Trump fraudulently misrepresented financial figures to get cheaper loans and other benefits.
Leaders at an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Saturday condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza and called for its immediate end.
Members of the Kansas City community are expected to gather Saturday afternoon to "demand a future free from gun violence" a day after authorities announced that two juveniles had been detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges in the shooting after the Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration.
The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.
Reports of Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison are tragic and horrifying, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday, offering his condolences to the opposition leader's family and all who champion his pursuit of justice.
Representatives of the so-called Freedom Convoy are planning to hold a press conference in Ottawa this afternoon, two years after the police action that ended the occupation of downtown Ottawa streets.
Anti-smoking advocates and some government officials are worried a new smoking-cessation product being sold in candy-like flavours is being abused by minors in Canada. Do you know anyone underage who is using the products?
An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized after contracting the measles.
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
What began as a sixth grade science project, was born out of a childhood pet peeve.
Water molecules have been detected on the surface of asteroids for the first time, proving that these remnants from the formation of our solar system aren’t just dried-up space rocks.
About 5,200 years ago, a man’s life ended violently in a peat bog in northwest Denmark. Now, researchers have used advanced genetic analyses to tell the unexpected story of 'Vittrup Man,' the oldest known immigrant in Denmark’s history.
To file under the fantasy music collaborations category, Billy Joel has been toying with the idea of joining forces with some contemporary music greats.
Taylor Swift made two US$50,000 donations to a GoFundMe for the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in the mass shooting at a Super Bowl victory parade of the Kanas City Chiefs on Wednesday.
A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.
In December, Nike slashed its revenue forecast and announced cost cuts amid growing concerns that consumers around the world are slowing their spending.
For grocers, selling perishable items means making continual choices about every item on display - especially the ones nearing the end of their shelf life. For those that don't sell in time, most stores try to donate them to food banks rather than throw them away.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by Travis Kelce and his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, is being auctioned off for three Ontario charities.
Working at one of Vancouver's most renowned restaurants, staff at Vij's are no strangers to celebrity guests – but the Royals who unexpectedly arrived this week left them starstruck.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Kristen Campbell earned a 30-save shutout and Toronto took the “Battle on Bay Street” over Montreal 3-0 in Professional Women's Hockey League action on Friday.
Kerri Einarson will be without lead Briane Harris as she tries for a fifth straight Canadian women's curling title.
Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour and lasted only 24 holes, withdrawing Friday from the Genesis Invitational with flu-like symptoms and dehydration after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.