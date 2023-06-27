'The Hajj is not Mecca': Why prayers at Mount Arafat are the spiritual peak of Islamic pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims pray the noon prayers outside Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Muslim pilgrims pray the noon prayers outside Namira Mosque in Arafat, on the second day of the annual hajj pilgrimage, near the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social