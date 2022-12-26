The gangster-turned-cop racing to save Chinatown's underworld history

Jimmy "Bighead" Tsui smokes a cigarette in Manhattan's Chinatown on December 17. (Julian Rigg/CNN) Jimmy "Bighead" Tsui smokes a cigarette in Manhattan's Chinatown on December 17. (Julian Rigg/CNN)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives

Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 29 people across the United States and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to several hundred thousand homes and businesses.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social