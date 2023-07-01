The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition

A woman wears a button in her hair referring to the year when slaves were free, 10 years after a law was adopted abolishing slavery, as she waits Dutch King Willem-Alexander to deliver a speech in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the start of a year to commemorate the 150th anniversary of slavery's abolition by the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) A woman wears a button in her hair referring to the year when slaves were free, 10 years after a law was adopted abolishing slavery, as she waits Dutch King Willem-Alexander to deliver a speech in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the start of a year to commemorate the 150th anniversary of slavery's abolition by the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social