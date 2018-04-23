All eyes are on The Door.

Much as Roman Catholics wait for the puff of white smoke to signal a new pope, fans of the Royal Family have now fixed their attention on the front door to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge are expected to offer the world its first glimpse of their newborn third child.

It’s a bit of pageantry the world has seen twice before from Will and Kate – first with the birth of Prince George in 2013 and, later, with the arrival of Princess Charlotte in 2015. Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, were also born at the hospital and revealed publicly in similar fashion.

But that was before the age of social media. And now, with the Duchess of Cambridge in labour, Twitter is buzzing with anticipation.

Some suggested the timing was inconvenient, given that the new child might be born on Apr. 23, which is St. George’s Day.

One couple enjoyed a brief moment of fame early Monday when they emerged with their own newborn, to find a sea of cameras waiting for them. The new parents are not of royal descent, but they did enjoy the treatment.

St Mary's Hospital in London