The biggest questions the U.S. Secret Service will have to answer, according to a former special agent in charge

After an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on Saturday, a former U.S. Secret Service agent says he is "anxious" about learning what the investigation uncovers.

Trump and two other people were injured. A former fire chief was killed, as was the suspected shooter.

Former U.S. Secret Service agent Mark Lowery says he believes the U.S. Secret Service team did a "wonderful job" covering and evacuating the former U.S. president, but he questions why the shooter's location on the rooftop of a building wasn't secured. As part of the planning process, the Secret Service would've visited the entire site at least several days in advance of the event, he noted.

Reports from the scene suggest the shooter was about 122 metres from Trump as he spoke at a Pennsylvania rally.

Lowery, who is no longer with the service but previously worked as a special agent in charge, told CTV News Channel that the Secret Service would have led the overall planning for securing the area at the rally.

He said a counter sniper team would've taken into consideration the building where the suspected shooter was found, so a major question that the team will have to answer during the investigation is how someone with a weapon was able to get to it.

"That building is critical threat level even though it's outside the perimeter," he said. "What happened? Why wasn't it covered? Did someone not execute their job according to the plans? I too am waiting for the investigation to determine what actually happened."

Exploring shooter's motive

The chance of surviving is low for shooters, so most of them expect to be "martyred" when they decide to carry out their plans, Lowery said.

A study in the 1990s didn't unearth a pattern among shooters, he noted.

"It's hard to say what they're thinking," he said. "Each one is different."

However, researchers found that the shooters may have communicated something alarming to someone or posted disturbing content on social media.

"There was a certain behaviour that was alarming to others," he said, encouraging people to report anything that raises red flags to authorities.

As the FBI investigates the attempted assassination of Trump as a potential act of domestic terrorism, authorities identified Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pa., as the shooter, The Associated Press reported.

Crooks, 20, was shot dead by the Secret Service. The FBI said it believes Crooks acted alone. Crooks was registered as a Republican.

With files from The Associated Press