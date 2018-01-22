The year 2017 was marked by deadly hurricanes in the U.S. and the Caribbean, the Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh and Myanmar, and more terrorist attacks in Europe, the U.K. and America.

But other devastating calamities went largely unnoticed by much of the world, according to a global aid organization that has compiled a list of 10 most under-reported humanitarian crises of 2017.

The CARE report, released Monday, is based on an analysis of more than 1.2 million English, French and German-language media sources online. The analysis looked at countries in which at least one million people were affected by natural or man-made disasters and came up with a list of 10 crises that received the least media attention.

Oppression and hunger in North Korea

Although North Korea’s nuclear threats dominated global news coverage in 2017, CARE says the humanitarian crisis in the isolated, communist country was the most overlooked story of the year.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 70 per cent of North Korea’s population relies on government food aid. Frequent droughts have also made nutritious food scarce for many. Almost a third of all pregnant and lactating mothers and more than 200,000 children in the country are estimated to suffer from “severe acute malnutrition,” according to the CARE report.

Drought and repression in Eritrea

More than 700,000 people are suffering from drought, lack of food and water shortages in this northeast African country on the Red Sea coast. CARE says that half of all children in Eritrea “are stunted and cannot achieve their full mental and physical potential.”

Ongoing violence, forced labour and “prolonged military service obligation” also make life very difficult for Eritreans, the report says.

Violence in Burundi

Political unrest and violence over the past three years have displaced nearly 200,000 people within Burundi, a landlocked country in east Africa. CARE says it’s estimated that 2.6 million people are struggling to feed their families due to economic and agricultural decline.

War and hunger in Sudan

For the past 13 years, conflict and famine in Sudan have left hundreds of thousands of people misplaced and hungry. The situation is especially dire in the country’s western province of Darfur.

CARE says that more than 2 million children in Sudan were suffering at the end of 2017.

Violence and displacement in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Two decades of violence have displaced more than 4 million Congolese, according to the CARE report. Almost two million children suffer from malnutrition and outbreaks of diseases like cholera, measles and malaria are common. CARE says the number of people in need of assistance doubled to 8 million people in 2017.

Recurring disasters in Mali

The resurgence of violent clashes between armed groups has trigged more displacements within Mali, where many communities depend on humanitarian assistance. CARE said access to food and water remains a serious concern for many people across the country, where an estimated 165,000 children suffer from acute malnutrition.

Typhoon destruction in Vietnam

Although Typhoon Doksuri was the most powerful storm to hit the country in years, its destruction in September, 2017 did not get widespread media attention outside the region.

The typhoon left 14 people dead and more than 100 injured. It also left about 1.5 million people temporarily without power and flooded hundreds of thousands of homes.

Millions of threatened lives in the Lake Chad Basin

Years of conflict and lack of basic services has put the lives of 11 million people in peril in the Lake Chad Basin region in Africa, according to the CARE report.

The region includes North Cameroon, West Chad, South-East Niger and North-East Nigeria. CARE says the number of displaced people in the region has tripled in the past two years, to 2.4 million people.

Violent clashes in Central African Republic

CARE says the country has seen recurring outbreaks of violence and “inter-communal tensions,” which have “deteriorated massively” since the beginning of 2017. Nearly 70 per cent of the country is now being controlled by armed groups, and about 600,000 people have fled their homes, the report says.

Massive flooding in Peru

In March, 2017, torrential rains led to severe flooding and landslides in large parts of the South American country, including its capital Lima. The severe weather affected more than 1.7 million people, and more than a third of them were children and adolescents. Most of the affected communities were extremely poor, the CARE report says.