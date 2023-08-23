Thaksin moved from prison to a hospital less than a day after his return to Thailand from exile

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo) Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, with his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrives at Don Muang airport in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

LATEST UPDATES

LATEST UPDATES | Fire near Fort Smith breaches a major line of defence, update says

Fire conditions are expected to worsen across the Northwest Territories over the next few days as some blazes grow significantly. The Wood Buffalo fire, which is threatening the communities of Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, Alta., has seen 'significant growth'.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social