Thailand's Election Commission says a reformist candidate for prime minister may have broken the law

Supporters of Move Forward Party raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo) Supporters of Move Forward Party raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social