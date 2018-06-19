Thai officials carry out first execution in 9 years
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 12:25AM EDT
BANGKOK - Prison officials in Thailand say they have carried out the country's first execution in nine years, putting to death a convicted murderer by lethal injection. The move has drawn condemnation from rights groups.
The head of the Department of Corrections said in a statement that 26-year-old Theerasak Longji was executed by lethal injection Monday afternoon.
He was convicted of aggravated murder for the 2012 fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old for his mobile phone.
Amnesty International issued a statement calling the execution “deplorable” and a major setback for the country.
Theerasak was the seventh convict to be executed by lethal injection since Thailand switched methods in 2003 from a firing squad.