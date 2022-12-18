Thai navy ship sinks, rescue underway for sailors in water

In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai corvette warship lists off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, Dec. 18, 2022. (Royal Thai Navy via AP) In this photo provided by the Royal Thai Navy, the HTMS Sukhothai corvette warship lists off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, Dec. 18, 2022. (Royal Thai Navy via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance

Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.

What to watch as Jan. 6 committee wraps up its investigation

The U.S. House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an 'attempted coup' that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

Canada

World

Politics

  • Pierre Poilievre thinks he can win over new Canadians – here's how he plans to do it

    Since Stephen Harper's four-year term, Conservatives have lost three straight elections to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals, with losses stacking up in Toronto- and Vancouver-area suburban seats, home to many visible minorities and new Canadians. If there's one thing many in the party agree on, it's the need for Conservatives to build support in such communities. But can Pierre Poilievre do it?

  • Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022

    The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social