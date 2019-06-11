Thai junta chief proclaimed second-time prime minister
In this Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha reviews the honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (Heng Sinith/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 11, 2019 3:38AM EDT
BANGKOK -- Thailand's junta leader has been officially proclaimed prime minister after the king endorsed Parliament's vote to allow him to keep the position.
Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha knelt to a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a ceremony at his government office Tuesday to accept a royal endorsement for him to continue his role as prime minister.
Prayuth has served as prime minister since he led a military coup that toppled an elected government in 2014. The junta will cease power once a new Cabinet is inaugurated.
Prayuth's government had enacted new election laws that gave him an advantage in a general election held in March.
Prayuth did not contest the election but won a joint Parliament vote last week to become prime minister.