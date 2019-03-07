Thai court disbands political party for nominating princess
Leader of Thai Raksa Chart party Preecha Pholphongpanich, center, holds a picture of Princess Ubolratana at election commission of Thailand in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The political party has selected the princess as its nominee to serve as the next prime minister. (AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 4:09AM EST
BANGKOK -- Thailand's constitutional Court has ordered the dissolution of a major political party ahead of this month's general election because it nominated a member of the royal family to be its candidate for prime minister.
The Thai Raksa Chart Party on Feb. 8 nominated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its candidate for the March 24 polls. However, her brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn later that day issued a royal order calling the nomination highly inappropriate and unconstitutional.
The court's ruling Thursday also banned members of the party's executive board from political activity for 10 years.
Thai Raksa Chart is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and its dissolution will hinder efforts by parties loyal to Thaksin to form the next government.
Thailand has been under military rule since 2014.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- China's Huawei sues to challenge U.S. security law
- Man lodges lawsuit in Australian court against Cardinal Pell
- U.K. police link Scotland university device to London mail bombs
- Seoul: Increased vehicle movement at North Korea's missiles research centre
- Grenade explosion injures 18 in Indian-held Kashmir