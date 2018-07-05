Thai authorities say rescuer in cave dead from lack oxygen
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, July 5, 2018 10:52PM EDT
MAE SAI, Thailand -- Thai authorities say a former navy SEAL working to rescue boys trapped in cave has died from lack of oxygen.
SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew told a news conference Friday morning that the rescuer was working in a volunteer capacity and died during an overnight mission in which he was placing oxygen canisters.
Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23.
