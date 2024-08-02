World

    • Texts between Texas adoption attorney, inmates show pressure to sell unborn babies

    Jody Hall is out on bond after being arrested and charged with the crime of trying to buy or sell a child.
    TARRANT COUNTY, Texas -

    Disturbing new revelations about an adoption attorney accused of trying to purchase unborn children from pregnant women in jail.

    Documents show how much was paid to female inmates in the Tarrant County Jail and messages revealing the pressure they appeared to be getting from the attorney to give up their babies.

    At least two female inmates in the Tarrant County Jail were allegedly given hundreds of dollars and promised more to sell their unborn babies to a Texas adoption agency illegally.

    Jody Hall is out on bond after being arrested and charged with the crime of trying to buy or sell a child.

    The 68-year-old founder of Adoptions International, Incorporated reportedly exchanged messages with two inmates that were intercepted by a Tarrant County Sheriff's Department intelligence officer.

    The arrest warrant shows Hall introduced herself to a pregnant inmate and tried to set up a meeting before her due date.

    "Hi (*****)- My name is Jody Hall," the warrant reads. "I am the Director of the Adoption Agency that you have signed with. I need to talk to you since you're now in jail and your due date is not that far away. Can you please give me a call tomorrow?"

    Authorities later documented messages from Hall to the 29-year-old inmate saying "...should be putting $$ on your books today or tomorrow."

    Authorities say that inmate eventually received more than US$800 from Hall.

    But when the inmate decided to keep her child, authorities say Hall verbally attacked her, writing "...you're in jail and a drug addict. YOU! Did NOT keep him. You are a scammer..."

    During another message exchange with a 24-year-old inmate Hall reportedly wrote, "I've helped a lot of girls like yourself. We have families who cannot have children that would love to adopt your child ... We will put $100 weekly on your books and you can spend part of it on the tablet or whatever you wish to buy."

    That inmate also decided to keep her child according to authorities. Her brother told CBS News Texas that she's still incarcerated and has yet to give birth.

    Buying or selling children, even for the purpose of adoption, is illegal and a felony in Texas.

    We have yet to reach Hall for comment.

