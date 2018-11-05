See the results of the U.S. midterms on Tuesday, Nov. 6 by going to ctvnews.ca/americavotes
Texas turnout high as Ted Cruz, Beto O'Rourke end close Senate race
This combination of Sept. 21, 2018, file photos shows Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, right, during their first Senate debate in Dallas (Tom Fox / The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Paul J. Weber and Will Weissert, The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 10:41AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas -- Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke are working their way home at the end of one of the most closely watched races of the 2018 midterms.
Cruz's last rally Monday is set near his hometown of Houston. O'Rourke is heading to El Paso to finish an underdog campaign that drew national attention and took him through each of Texas' 254 counties.
Polls show a surprisingly tight race in Texas heading into Tuesday's midterm elections. It's the most competitive U.S. Senate race in a generation in Texas, where Democrats have been shut out of statewide office since the 1990s.
Texas is already smashing turnout records even before Election Day. More than 4.8 million ballots were cast during early voting, surpassing the total turnout of the 2014 midterms.
