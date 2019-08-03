

The Associated Press





Authorities say multiple people were shot and a suspect was taken into custody in an attack at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas.

Police Sgt. Enrique Carrillo told reporters Saturday that the attack at or near the Cielo Vista Mall had ended. He didn't say how many people were wounded or killed, but NBC News reports that a University Medical Center of El Paso official said it had received at least 10 seriously injured victims and that some victims were taken to other hospitals.

The White House says President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and has spoken to Attorney General William Barr and Gov. Greg Abbott.

El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.