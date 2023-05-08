Texas shooter's 'RWDS' patch linked to far-right extremists

Veronica Rodriguez, left, of Dallas, becomes emotional as she gathers in a circle with others in prayer by a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday's mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Veronica Rodriguez, left, of Dallas, becomes emotional as she gathers in a circle with others in prayer by a makeshift memorial by the mall where several people were killed in Saturday's mass shooting, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social