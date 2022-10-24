Texas Ranger under investigation for his inaction at Uvalde school massacre, sources tell CNN
A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a shooter was left unchallenged for more than an hour, sources close to the investigation told CNN.
Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell told investigators he arrived at the school at about noon on May 24 and focused on supplying updates to his bosses, the sources said. He told investigators he had no discussions about options to breach the classroom, as a person in his position would have been expected to do, they added.
"My actions at the scene and during the event were minimal," Kindell told investigators days after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the massacre, the sources familiar with the inquiry said.
Kindell is one of seven officers in the state's Department of Public Safety (DPS) referred for investigation by the body's inspector general, the sources said.
When he announced the review, before the seven officers were referred for further investigation, DPS director Col. Steven McCraw said, "Every one of our officers will undergo scrutiny by the DA and an internal investigation -- just because they didn't violate the law, doesn't mean they acted appropriately based on our policy."
The general criticism of the failed law enforcement response is that active shooter protocols, which prioritize stopping the shooter immediately, were not followed. It took 77 minutes from the gunman entering the school for him to be confronted successfully.
CNN has attempted to contact Kindell and has not heard back. The DPS has also not responded to a request for comment on this story.
Kindell can be seen multiple times on footage from surveillance cameras and body cameras worn by other officers, often speaking on his phone, both inside and outside the school building.
He explained to investigators he was trying to make sense of the situation for his superiors, the sources close to the investigation said.
"I was trying to coordinate the state assets, for us to come in," he said, according to the sources. "I was trying to get a good grasp of what I understood the situation to be and pass that up to the chain of command. And I was trying to get with the brass that I saw that was there, trying to get with them to do some type of coordination on the outside."
He is seen inside the school hallway when a burst of gunfire comes from the classrooms where the gunman was.
"He's still shooting," he can be heard telling someone on the phone.
Less than three minutes later, he walks towards the classrooms, apparently offering to negotiate with the gunman, asking, "Does anyone know this kid's name? I'll try to talk to him."
DPS chief McCraw has denounced similar attempts by then-school district police chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo to negotiate with the shooter, saying it was the "wrong decision."
McCraw told CNN after announcing the review that he would take responsibility if it was shown his department had failed. "I'll be the first to resign, I'll gladly resign, I'll tender my resignation to the governor if I think there is any culpability in the Department of Public Safety. Period," he said.
One of the seven officers referred to the inspector general, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, was served with termination papers on Friday, DPS said, and sources confirmed to CNN that it was a result of his role in the response that day. He was one of the first of a total 376 law enforcement officers to arrive at Robb Elementary.
CNN has also reported on Capt. Joel Betancourt, who ordered a strike team to halt even as the classrooms were being breached and the gunman killed. He told investigators he thought a better team was on its way. He remained on active duty as of last Thursday. Betancourt did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him by CNN.
Crimson Elizondo, also referred for investigation, left the DPS earlier this year. She took a job with the school district's police force and was fired from that position after CNN revealed what she said and did on May 24. She declined to give a comment to CNN at the time.
The Texas Rangers is a special group within Texas DPS, with higher standards for recruitment. Their storied history goes back to before Texas joined the United States and in a section on the DPS website, former Ranger Captain Bob Crowder is quoted as saying, "A Ranger is an officer who is able to handle any given situation without definite instructions from his commanding officer or higher authority. This ability must be proven before a man becomes a Ranger."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cases of common kids' virus RSV on the rise in Canada
As U.S. hospitals report being 'overwhelmed' with young respiratory syncytial virus patients, cases of the common virus are also on the rise in Canada.
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
BREAKING | Ontario raising foreign homebuyer tax to the highest in Canada
Ontario has announced it is raising the non-resident speculation tax on homes purchased by foreign nationals from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, effective Tuesday.
Former student warned teachers, teens they were 'going to die' before fatal U.S. shooting
An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, 'You are all going to die!' before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire.
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Canada
-
Strangers across Canada step up after Manitoba boy's hockey card collection was stolen
A Manitoba boy is saying thank you to all the people who have helped him rebuild his hockey card collection after his original collection was stolen.
-
This B.C. town just selected its mayor by pulling a name from a box
More than a week after British Columbians took to the polls to vote in their new local representatives, one community has selected its mayor by drawing a name from a box.
-
Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.
-
'Another hurtful chapter': VPD officers not attending First Nation's apology ceremony for handcuffing incident
The Heiltsuk First Nation says the decision of two Vancouver police officers not to attend an apology ceremony represents a failure of the department as a whole to take accountability for systemic racism.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sutcliffe elected mayor of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa declares Mark Sutcliffe has been elected mayor of Ottawa. The political rookie defeated Catherine McKenney and 12 other candidates to win the mayor's race.
-
John Tory re-elected as Toronto mayor for third term
John Tory has been re-elected to a third term and will now have a chance to become Toronto’s longest serving mayor provided he remains in office for the full four years.
World
-
Texas Ranger under investigation for his inaction at Uvalde school massacre, sources tell CNN
A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, when a shooter was left unchallenged for more than an hour, sources close to the investigation told CNN.
-
World Bank disburses additional US$500M to Ukraine
The World Bank said on Monday it had disbursed an additional US$500 million to help Ukraine meet urgent spending needs created by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and the ongoing war.
-
Gang members who killed U.S. consulate worker, 2 others sentenced to life in prison
Three gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said.
-
Man who stormed U.S. Capitol with dad gets prison sentence
A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars.
-
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.
-
Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs
Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance.
Politics
-
Here's what interim Ottawa Police Chief Bell told the Emergencies Act commission
Another week of anticipated police testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission' inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got underway on Monday, with interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell appearing. From the legal guidance the police service was operating under, to the usefulness of emergency powers, here are some key moments from the hearing.
-
Canada's grocery sector coming under scrutiny by Competition Bureau
With food prices on the rise and consumers in mind, the Competition Bureau of Canada is undertaking a market study into grocery store competition. The examination will look at how governments could combat grocery price increases through more competition in the sector.
-
Ford summoned to testify at Emergencies Act inquiry after refusing voluntary request
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones have been summoned to appear as witnesses at the public inquiry examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Health
-
What factors determine height? Major study helps researchers gain better understanding
A recent genome-wide study found that more than 12,000 genetic variants can account for height differences amongst people.
-
Alberta man says he's in medical limbo after receiving MS treatment in Mexico against doctor's advice
An Edmonton man says seeking medical treatment for multiple sclerosis outside of Canada has cost him follow-up care at home. Daniel Relvas knew he was acting against his neurologist's advice when he applied to Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, but felt he was running out of precious time.
-
Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit
U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday.
Sci-Tech
-
Japan steps up push to get public buy-in to digital IDs
Japan has stepped up its push to catch up on digitization by telling a reluctant public they have to sign up for digital IDs or possibly lose access to their public health insurance.
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
Entertainment
-
Leslie Jordan, comedian and Emmy-winning 'Will & Grace' actor, dies at 67
Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including 'Will & Grace' and 'American Horror Story,' has died. The Emmy-winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.
-
Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks.
-
Matthew Perry recounts how Jennifer Aniston confronted him about his substance abuse
Matthew Perry is continuing to share candid moments from his long journey to sobriety and the struggles he endured during his run on NBC's 'Friends' while yoyo-ing between addictions to Vicodin and alcohol.
Business
-
Bank of Canada expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday as recession fears grow
Even as warnings about a potential recession grow louder, the Bank of Canada is expected to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday, edging the bank closer to the end of one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in its history.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
S&P/TSX composite up by Monday close, U.S. stock markets also up
Canada's main stock index was up Monday, continuing Friday's rally, while U.S. markets were also up. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 57.45 points at 18,918.40.
Lifestyle
-
Indians celebrate Diwali with festivities, dazzling lights
Indians celebrated Diwali on Monday as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness.
-
As global inflation runs hot, Canadians look to save on travel this winter
As inflation remains hot around the world, Canadians trying to escape the cold this winter will be looking to save during the peak travel season.
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
Sports
-
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.
-
Top-ranked Alcaraz wins at first Swiss Indoors in 3 years
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first round of the Swiss Indoors on Monday.
-
Astros sweep Yankees in ALCS, advance to World Series again
Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman delivered big hits and Houston advanced to the World Series again, finishing a four-game sweep in the AL Championship Series with a 6-5 victory Sunday night aided by another defensive gaffe from New York.
Autos
-
Verstappen gets record-tying 13th win at U.S. Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honour the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
-
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.