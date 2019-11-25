Texas man's death inside apartment goes unnoticed for three years
Maintenance workers found Ronald Wayne White dead inside his home at the DeSoto Town Center Apartments in DeSoto, Texas. (Google Maps Streetview)
DESOTO, Texas -- Doris Stevens has wondered what happened to her adult son since he stopped answering her phone calls in 2016.
Earlier this month, Stevens received a grim answer when maintenance workers found Ronald Wayne White dead on the floor of his apartment in a Dallas suburb. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office says the condition of White's body indicates he had been dead for an "extended period," possibly three years.
Police say White's apartment was locked from the inside and there was no odor in the hallway or sign of foul play.
A spokesman for the apartment complex says a "highly unusual" confluence of circumstances allowed White's death to go undetected.
David Margulies says White's rent was paid automatically, his mail didn't pile up and his family didn't know where he lived.
