Texas man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
A Texas inmate is facing scheduled execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing his estranged wife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub nearly 14 years ago.
Gary Green, 51, is set to receive a lethal injection for the September 2009 deaths of Lovetta Armstead, 32, and her daughter, Jazzmen Montgomery, at their home in Dallas.
The girl's father, Ray Montgomery, said he is not cheering for Green's execution but sees it as the justice system at work.
"It's justice for the way my daughter was tortured. It's justice for the way that Lovetta was murdered," Montgomery said.
As of late Tuesday morning, Green's attorneys had not filed any appeals seeking to stop his execution at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. His attorney did not return several calls and emails seeking comment.
In prior appeals, Green's attorneys claimed he was intellectually disabled and has had a lifelong history of psychiatric disorders.
"These impairments likely rendered (Green) unable to form the requisite intent to commit capital murder," Green's attorneys wrote in 2018.
Those appeals were rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court and lower appeals courts.
The high court has prohibited the death penalty for the intellectually disabled, but not for people with serious mental illness.
Authorities said Green killed the two after Armstead sought to annul their marriage.
On the day of the killings, Armstead had written two letters to Green, telling him that although she loved him, she had "to do what's best for me."
In his own letter, which was angry and rambling, Green expressed the belief that Armstead and her children were involved in a plot against him.
"You asked to see the monster so here he is the monster you made me ... They will be 5 lives taken today me being the 5th," Green wrote.
Armstead was stabbed more than two dozen times while Green drowned Jazzmen in the home's bathtub.
Authorities said Green also intended to kill Armstead's two other children, then 9-year-old Jerrett and 12-year-old Jerome. Green stabbed the younger boy but both survived.
"Told (Green) because we're too little to die and we won't tell anybody about it," the 9-year-old told jurors in testimony about how he convinced Green to spare their lives.
Josh Healy, one of the prosecutors with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office that convicted Green, said the boys were incredibly brave.
Green "was an evil guy. It was one of the worst cases I've ever been a part of," said Healy, who is now a defence attorney in Dallas.
Montgomery said he still has a close relationship with Armstead's two sons. He said both lead productive lives and one has a daughter who looks like Jazzmen.
"They still suffer a lot I think," said Montgomery, who is a special education English teacher.
In recent years, Montgomery and Jerome Armstead have participated in domestic violence seminars. Montgomery said he's tried to help other people recognize the signs of domestic violence, signs he didn't see before Lovetta Armstead and his daughter were killed.
"Just being able to go out and help and spread awareness has been like therapy to me," he said.
Montgomery, who is a deacon at his church in Dallas, said he's continued to live his life like his daughter is still here, including throwing her a party every birthday. He also had a high school graduation party for her, including a parade at her gravesite and a backyard barbecue with family.
"That was my way of dealing with it, to make it feel like she's still here. I prayed over her grave one day and I told her I would never let her name die down," Montgomery said.
Green's execution is the first of two scheduled in Texas this week. Another inmate, Arthur Brown Jr., is set to be executed Thursday.
Green would be the fourth inmate in Texas and the eighth in the U.S. put to death this year.
Green is one of six Texas death row inmates who are part of a lawsuit seeking to stop the state's prison system from using what they allege are expired and unsafe execution drugs. Despite a civil court judge in Austin preliminarily agreeing with the claims, three of the inmates have been executed this year.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
Venue hosting Pierre Poilievre licensed to play band's music: The Tragically Hip
The Tragically Hip has responded to an online dispute over the use of its music, saying a venue that recently hosted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has a music licence and did not need 'specific permissions' to play one of the band's songs.
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Woman arrested in gruesome killing of Hong Kong model Abby Choi
A woman accused of assisting a suspect in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of model Abby Choi in Hong Kong has been arrested in mainland China and charged, Hong Kong police said Tuesday.
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: When you're cornered and need to stall, you name a committee. Trudeau is following that rule.
In his latest opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that Prime Minster Justin Trudeau appointing a 'special rapporteur' to investigate election meddling by the Chinese government isn't enough -- and anything less than a full inquiry is irresponsible.
Canada
-
Amid high inflation, MPs should push grocer CEOs to disclose margins on food: experts
As members of Parliament gear up to grill the CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains, experts say elected officials should push for more transparency on why grocers are making so much money.
-
Human trafficking can happen 'right beneath your nose,' survivor warns parents
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
-
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons
Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit alleging that Canadian authorities illegally strip searched federal inmates hundreds of thousands of times over three decades.
-
Staff under investigation after Black student, 6, allegedly locked in small room in Toronto elementary school
Three staff at an elementary school in Ontario are under investigation after a six-year-old Black student was allegedly separated from his peers and locked in a closet-sized room.
-
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
-
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
World
-
Argentina: Police arrest suspect in killing of 11-year-old
Police detained a man on suspicion of killing an 11-year-old boy and neighbors wrecked his home Monday amid anger over escalating drug violence in the Argentine city of Rosario, where a threat was directed at soccer superstar Lionel Messi last week.
-
At least 6 Palestinians killed during Israeli West Bank raid
The Israeli army raided the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, Palestinian health officials said, leading to a gunbattle that killed at least six Palestinians and wounded 10 others.
-
Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14; scores hurt
An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
Two Americans whose abduction in Mexico was captured in a video that showed them caught in a cartel shootout have been found dead, officials said Tuesday. Two others who were kidnapped with them were found alive, with one wounded.
-
Israeli strike damages Aleppo airport: Syrian state media
An Israeli airstrike hit the international airport in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo early on Tuesday, putting it out of service, Syria state media said.
-
Watch: Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after its alleged theft
An alligator that was allegedly stolen from a Texas zoo more than 20 years ago is now back where it came from.
Politics
-
EU head Ursula von der Leyen in Canada to promote sustainability, Ukraine support
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Canada for a short visit aimed at promoting transatlantic ties.
-
Canada is sending 7 electrical transformers to Ukraine
The federal government is donating seven electrical transformers to repair Ukraine’s battered electrical grid, CTV News has learned.
-
Canada's immigration minister in D.C. for meeting with U.S. Homeland Security boss
Migration in both directions across the Canada-U.S. border is likely on the agenda today as Immigration Minister Sean Fraser visits Washington, D.C.
Health
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
-
Lack of respect and communication in Ontario's health-care system highlighted by patient ombudsman report
Ontario’s patient ombudsman is warning that a strained health-care system has contributed to the more than 3,000 complaints his office has received last year.
-
'Waste of a year': Sask. family alleges doctors failed to place son on kidney transplant list
A Saskatchewan man diagnosed with renal kidney failure spent a year believing he was on a transplant list when he actually wasn't.
Sci-Tech
-
Latest astronaut from UAE getting used to space
The second astronaut from the United Arab Emirates is still adjusting to life off the planet, after rocketing to the International Space Station last week.
-
Japan destroys new rocket in space after second-stage engine failure
Japan's space agency intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch Tuesday because the ignition failed for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades.
-
Canadian rover helping in global search for frozen water on farside of the moon
The Canadian lunar rover could soon help reveal the moon's far side. The country's first moon rover is set to put the Canadian Space Agency at the forefront of space exploration, helping in the global search for frozen water on the celestial body.
Entertainment
-
Don't expect a biopic: 'BlackBerry' filmmakers on walking a line of fact and fiction
When the Canadian filmmakers behind 'BlackBerry' set out to make a feature-length movie about the beloved smartphone's meteoric rise and fall, they weren't necessarily interested in getting all the facts right.
-
'Dilbert,' Scott Adams draw ire from fellow cartoonists
Cartoonists are pushing back against racist remarks made by "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams, with one artist even using his own strip this week to lampoon the disgraced cartoon now dropped by newspapers nationwide.
-
Keanu Reeves took the red pill ... no, seriously, he has it
During a recent Reddit Ask-Me-Anything (AMA), Keanu Reeves revealed he took an iconic set piece from his film 'The Matrix.'
Business
-
U.S. economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means
The U.S. economy's vital signs are sending mixed signals at a perplexing time of high interest rates, still-punishing inflation and surprisingly strong economic gains.
-
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
WeightWatchers soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence.
-
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
The U.S. Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy and persistently high inflation, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel.
Lifestyle
-
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
-
Toblerone can no longer claim to be Swiss-made
Toblerone bars, sold in over 100 countries, can no longer be called Swiss chocolate because the brand's U.S. owner is moving some production out of Switzerland.
-
Self-taught chefs win coveted stars from Michelin Guide
Michelin's 2023 awards for French chefs put the accent on the regions of France, not Paris. The only chef to walk away with three stars -- the highest award, reserved for gastronomic luminaries -- was Alexandre Couillon for his creations at La Marine, his restaurant on the tip of the Ile de Noirmoutier on the Atlantic Ocean.
Sports
-
Canada Soccer sponsor offers financial support to resolve dispute with women's team
GE Appliances says it is offering sponsorship money in hopes of helping resolve the labour impasse between Canada Soccer and the women's national team.
-
Company behind Sporting Life and Golf Town set to launch new Team Town Sports store
Canadian retailer Sporting Life Group is launching a new chain of big box stores that will cater to players of team sports of all ages and genders.
-
Playing with Hart: Lead Joe Hart and father Richard wearing Ontario colours at Brier
Ontario will need some victories over the last three days of round-robin play to have a shot of making the three-team cut out of Pool B.
Autos
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.
-
Verstappen wins again, Alonso reminds everyone of his talent
Max Verstappen cruised to the win Sunday as he opened his defence of his back-to-back world championships. His dominance put all the focus on the rest of the field and it was Fernando Alonso who stole the show with his first podium in 26 races -- a performance that came 13 years after he won in Bahrain with Ferrari.
-
Ford to raise production as U.S. auto sales start to recover
Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.