Texas man, 26, posed as high school student and groped 14-year-old
Sidney Gilstrap-Portley, 26, leaves the 291st District Court after pleading guilty to three felony charges of tampering with a government record and one charge of indecency with a child at the Frank Crowley Courts building in Dallas, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:26PM EDT
DALLAS -- A 26-year-old man has been given probation after pleading guilty to posing as a 17-year-old student so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school and groping a 14-year-old girl.
Under a deal with Dallas County prosecutors, Sidney Gilstrap-Portley was sentenced Tuesday to six years' probation for indecency with a child and record tampering .
Authorities say Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a Hurricane Harvey evacuee and exploited a Dallas school district policy for disaster victims.
Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley posed as 17-year-old Rashun Richardson. He eventually enrolled at Hillcrest High School, where he played on the basketball team in 2017-18 and dated the 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.
Gilstrap-Portley's cover was blown in May 2018 when one of his former high school coaches recognized him.
