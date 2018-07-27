Texas jury convicts Jordanian immigrant in 'honour killings' case
In this June 25, 2018 photo, Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan, left, sits in court with his defence attorney Rudy Duarte, right, in Houston.(Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, July 27, 2018 8:50AM EDT
HOUSTON - A Jordanian immigrant could face the death penalty after a Texas jury convicted him of two slayings described by prosecutors as "honour killings."
Prosecutors say Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan was enraged when his daughter left home and converted to Christianity, so he orchestrated the killings of his son-in-law and his daughter's friend who had encouraged the marriage.
Irsan's trial lasted five weeks, but jurors deliberated for just 35 minutes Thursday before convicting him in the deaths of Coty Beavers and Gelareh Bagherzadeh. Sentencing will begin Friday and Irsan faces life in prison or the death penalty.
Irsan denied any involvement in the deaths but said his daughter caused his family pain after marrying Beavers, who was Christian. Bagherzadeh was an Iranian women's rights activist who was Irsan's daughter's close friend.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- North Korea has returned remains of U.S. war dead, White House says
- White House defends decision to bar CNN reporter from event
- Forensic experts work on identifying victims of Greek fire
- Superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on school track resigns
- 10 more ex-students sue Ohio State over sex abuse by doctor