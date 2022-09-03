Texas children grapple with trauma after school massacre
One girl runs and hides when she sees thin people with long hair similar to the gunman who stormed into her Uvalde, Texas, school and killed 21 people. One boy stopped making friends and playing with animals. A third child feels her heart race when she's reminded of the May 24 massacre that killed a close friend -- once at such a dangerous pace that she had to be rushed to a hospital, where she stayed for weeks.
The 11-year-old girl has been diagnosed with anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Associated Press spoke with her and her family on condition her name not be used to protect her identity.
"I never lost someone before," she said, adding that her friend who was among the 19 students and two teachers killed in the United States' deadliest school massacre in a decade would encourage her through hard times. "She was a very strong person."
As students get ready to return to Robb Elementary on Tuesday for the first time since the massacre, PTSD symptoms are starting to show. Parents are finding themselves unable to help, and experts worry because communities of color such as the largely Hispanic city of Uvalde face disparities in access mental health care. For low-income families, it can be even harder, as access to limited resources requires long waits for referrals through medical assistance programs such as Medicaid.
"It's hard hearing what these kids are going through at such a young age," said Yuri Castro, a mother of two boys in Uvalde, whose cousin was killed in the shooting and whose sons were once taught by the two slain teachers. Castro knows of children so traumatized they have stopped speaking.
School shootings dramatically upend survivors' lives. For some, symptoms linger for years and high-quality treatment can be difficult to find.
In recent years, Texas lawmakers have focused on spending money on mental health services, devoting more than US$2.5 billion during the current fiscal year.
But according to the 11-year-old girl's family -- lifelong residents of Uvalde -- the only mental health centre in the area -- just blocks from Robb Elementary -- was seldom used or discussed, raising worries about the lack of awareness regarding signs and symptoms of mental illness and the stigma surrounding seeking help.
The mother of the 11-year-old girl whose racing heart led to her hospitalization says open conversations about mental health were previously taboo in the heavily Latino community, where culturally, mental health is brushed off as feeling lazy, bored or throwing a tantrum.
"I remember growing up it was like, 'Go over there, you are just being chiflada,"' the mother said, using a Spanish word that means "acting spoiled."
Now, she said, the town is waking up to the reality of mental health even as some people still ask why survivors like her daughter need help.
Members of the community have been supporting one another by checking in with extended family and friends and taking advantage of community resources that have been set up, including counselling by the Red Cross and emotional support from the churches. The parents of one of the children who was killed started an organization that will be putting together wilderness retreats for victims' families and survivors. Residents also have social media groups where they can share mental health resources and express their grief.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission contracted with organizations to create a mental health hotline that in six weeks responded to nearly 400 calls.
Martha Rodriguez, who co-ordinated efforts to help students recover after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., said officials need to visit the community to make sure the right resources are available. She said addressing stigmas and sending providers who understand the families' language and values are key.
"Some families may not feel comfortable sharing distress and needs," she said.
Many families impacted by the shooting are Roman Catholic. The mother of a girl who survived the attack said her daughter has only been able to open up to a priest in Houston -- 280 miles (450 kilometres) away -- whom the family goes to see when they visit relatives.
"This is going to be a long journey. This is not going to be something that we can just do some work and fix it," said San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller.
Julie Kaplow, director of the trauma and grief centres at the Texas Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital New Orleans, said many students who survived the May 2018 Santa Fe High School shooting that killed 10 in suburban Houston did not exhibit symptoms for six months.
"I am anticipating that we will see some similarities," said Kaplow, who has been training clinicians and others who are treating families in Uvalde. "Part of the reason is those symptoms haven't manifested yet and will start to manifest when they are reminded of the event itself. Or the caregiver starts to recognize, 'Wait a minute my child is still not eating, is still not sleeping."'
The length of treatment varies depending on the severity of symptoms. For some, it can last up to two to three years.
Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, was the lead adviser to public schools in Newtown, Conn., after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. She said officials need to make sure that families can get services at school. They also need to create spaces that feel friendlier, such as community meals, rather than clinics.
Parents of the incoming fifth-grader who is struggling with symptoms chose to home-school her this year so she can continue going to appointments more easily. She is also getting a service dog who will alert her if her heart rate rises.
But she worries about her brothers returning to the classroom and gets anxious thinking others will judge her because of how she has been affected by the massacre when she wasn't shot, her mother said. She is awakened daily by night terrors.
"We don't sleep. ... We don't even know what that is anymore since this has happened," the mother said. "I am going to have to deal with that for however long it takes for her to heal."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Ontario man 'lucky to be alive' after being run over by car in a road rage incident
An Ontario man says he is lucky to be alive after a driver followed him home and ran him over in an alleged road rage incident last week.
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukraine's nuclear plant goes offline amid fighting
Ukraine's and Europe's largest nuclear plant has stopped supplying Ukrainian-held territories with electricity, Kremlin-backed authorities said Saturday, as a team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog continued their mission at the site.
Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart: police
The pilot of a small airplane circling a Mississippi city Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.
'Beautiful, one-of-a-kind cities are under water:' Floods in Pakistan worry Canadians
Pakistani officials say flooding caused by an unprecedented monsoon season, and fuelled by climate change, is like nothing they have seen before. About 33 million people in villages, towns and cities were caught off guard by the swiftness and power of the floods and hundreds have died.
These are the areas of Canada most prone to flooding
As southern Pakistan grapples with deadly flooding along the Indus River, residents of another country with a lengthy history of floods may be wondering if it could happen here. CTVNews.ca looks at the types of regions in Canada most likely to experience flooding.
Personality traits in a stranger can be revealed within 4 minutes, study says
Engaging in four minutes of small talk during a first impression is enough to reveal key personality traits in a stranger, one study suggests.
A 'course correction' is needed to leverage international student workforce in Canada
Canada needs a “course correction” when it comes to supporting and recruiting international students to meet the country’s labour shortage woes, a new report has found.
Canada
-
Police investigation puts fighter pilot call sign meetings under microscope
A police investigation into comments made at a social gathering of fighter pilots in June has cast a spotlight on a well-known but little-understood military tradition that some worry is another example of entrenched cultural problems in Canada's Armed Forces: the assignment of call signs.
-
Sask. Amber Alert suspect facing new charge after crossbows allegedly seized from his home: RCMP
The suspect who was at the centre of an August Amber Alert is facing a new charge after crossbows were allegedly seized from his home.
-
A 'course correction' is needed to leverage international student workforce in Canada
Canada needs a “course correction” when it comes to supporting and recruiting international students to meet the country’s labour shortage woes, a new report has found.
-
Eight people injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion, police say
Eight people were sent to hospital Friday after an explosion at a refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., about 150 kilometres west of St. John's, police said.
-
Mass Casualty Commission not allowing media to broadcast key witness testimony
A special accommodation has been given to a key witness at the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission.
-
Emergency alert lifted following arrest of allegedly armed and 'potentially dangerous' suspect in Gaspesie
Quebec provincial police say they've arrested a suspect, effectively ending a state of alert advising people to "lock their doors" to protect themselves against the allegedly armed and "potentially dangerous" man.
World
-
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who launched drastic reforms that helped end the Cold War and precipitated the breakup of the Soviet Union, was buried Saturday after a farewell ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
-
U.S. OKs $1B arms sale to Taiwan as tensions rise with China
The Biden administration on Friday announced a more than $1 billion arms sale to Taiwan as U.S.-China tensions escalate over the status of the island.
-
Plane circling Mississippi city threatens to crash into Walmart: police
The pilot of a small airplane circling a Mississippi city Saturday morning has threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store, police said.
-
Texas children grapple with trauma after school massacre
PTSD symptoms are starting to show as students in Uvalde, Texas, prepare to return to Robb Elementary for the first time since 19 children and two teachers were killed in May.
-
Trump rallies for Oz, Mastriano in Pa. amid midterm worries
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is heading to Pennsylvania on Saturday for his first rally of the general election season.
-
4 Afghan kids playing with unexploded shell killed in school
Unexploded ordnance detonated Saturday in southern Afghanistan killing four children and injuring three others after the kids brought it inside their school, police and a doctor said.
Politics
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
-
Canadian Embassy says its Xinjiang posts were censored on Chinese social media
Canada's embassy in Beijing says censors have removed its posts about a United Nations report on human rights in Xinjiang from two Chinese social media platforms.
Health
-
An E. coli outbreak associated with Wendy's restaurants has now sickened 97 people in 6 states
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak now reported in six states, with 97 people infected, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an update Thursday.
-
Vancouver man offered $5K to anyone who could find him a new family doctor
A Vancouver man advertised a $5,000 reward to anyone who could help connect him to a family doctor.
-
Canada-wide recall for galangal powder after poisonings in southern Ont.
Health Canada is recalling Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder due to aconitine contamination, days after a mass poisoning at a restaurant in Markham, Ont.
Sci-Tech
-
Webb telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
Astronomers have captured the first direct image of an exoplanet with the James Webb Space Telescope.
-
'No smoking gun': Calgary scientists studying Mars soil for signs it supported life
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fuel leak ruins NASA's 2nd shot at launching moon rocket
NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies. The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere.
Entertainment
-
Jane Fonda announces she's been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and has begun chemotherapy treatment, the legendary actress and activist said in post shared on her official social media account.
-
Britney Spears responds to son's comments on her mental health and conservatorship
Britney Spears has posted an open letter to her sons. The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Thursday and responded to an interview her son, Jayden Federline, 15, gave for an upcoming British ITV documentary about the Federline family.
-
From 'My Policeman' to 'Soft,' TIFF films offer nuanced exploration of queer lives
More than a dozen films that centre the queer experience are headed to this year's Toronto International Film Festival,marking what filmmakers and experts say is a step forward in LGBTQ representation.
Business
-
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
A return-to-office showdown is unfolding in Canada and pitting some bosses and workers against each other as the back-to-school season brings with it a renewed push to get employees back into office buildings.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.
-
Tech CEO convicted in COVID-19, allergy test fraud case
A Silicon Valley executive who prosecutors said lied to investors about inventing technology that tested for allergies and COVID-19 using only a few drops of blood and charged up to US$10,000 per allergy test was found guilty of health care fraud, authorities announced Friday.
Lifestyle
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $50 million draw.
-
Fiddle and the forge: National music champ is also an Alberta blacksmith
Whether he's fiddling a tune for a national title or swinging a hammer at his day job, Ethan Harty says the key to his success is focusing on the "fine details."
Sports
-
J.T. Miller welcomes new baby, signs $56M contract extension with Canucks
It's been a big week for NHL forward J.T. Miller, who welcomed his first son before signing a seven-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks worth $56 million.
-
Summit Series at 50: A battle on ice that shaped today's NHL
Friday marks 50 years since Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in a bitter battle on the ice, beginning with Game 1 of the Summit Series at the Montreal Forum.
-
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in U.S. Open farewell
Serena Williams lost what is expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career Friday night, eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 before an electric crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.