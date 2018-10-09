

CTVNews.ca Staff





A terrifying new video has emerged that appears to show the moment when a devastating tsunami slams into the coastal city of Palu in Indonesia last month.

The short clip, shared on social media by a man named Sigit Lembah, begins with pedestrians frantically running from the shore with some people even climbing over a tall fence to distance themselves from the rising water.

Seconds later, voices can be heard screaming even louder from inside the building where the video is being shot, as a muddy brown wave of water envelops the shore. The shaking camera loses focus momentarily before it’s positioned back at the window to record the water rushing down the formerly dry street.

Lembah reportedly filmed the video from a balcony of a building where he and many others sought shelter following a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the island of Sulawesi on Sept. 38, according to Reuters.

The quake and subsequent tsunami have killed at least 2,000 people with thousands more possibly missing, according to Indonesia. The twin disasters have destroyed more than 65,000 homes and buildings and displaced more than 70,000 residents.