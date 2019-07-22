

Nadia Lam, The Associated Press





HONG KONG -- An overnight attack by white-clad assailants apparently targeting pro-democracy protesters raised tensions to new levels in Hong Kong on Monday as China harshly criticized the weekend demonstration, saying "central authority cannot be challenged."

The Chinese rebuke came after its Hong Kong office was targeted Sunday night by protesters who pelted it with eggs and spray-painted its walls. It made no mention of the violent attack hours later at a subway station by men wielding iron pipes as they beat up protesters clad in the pro-democracy movement's black shirts. Dozens were injured.

The attack on China's Liaison Office by a small group of protesters came after more than 100,000 people marched through the city to demand democracy and an investigation into the use of force by police to disperse crowds at earlier protests.

The official People's Daily newspaper, in a front-page commentary headlined "Central Authority Cannot Be Challenged," called the protesters' actions "intolerable."

Later Sunday, demonstrators trying to return home were attacked inside the subway station. At least 45 people were injured, and 15 remained hospitalized Monday afternoon, including one man in critical condition, the Hospital Authority said.

Video of the attack in Hong Kong's Yuen Long neighbourhood showed protesters being beaten by men in white shirts wielding steel pipes and wooden poles. Those under attack retreated into the trains, intimidated by the gangs of men waiting for them outside the turnstiles. The attackers then entered the trains and beat the people inside as they tried to defend themselves with umbrellas. The assailants eventually retreated.

Subway passengers filmed by Stand News and iCABLE angrily accused police officers of not intervening to protect the demonstrators, who have been critical of the police's use of force in recent weeks.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday that allegations that police had colluded with the assailants were "unfounded."

The attack on the Liaison Office touched a raw nerve in China. China's national emblem, which hangs on the front of the building, was splattered with black ink. It was replaced by a new one within hours.

"These acts openly challenged the authority of the central government and touched the bottom line of the 'one country, two systems' principle," the government's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said in a statement Sunday.

Lam repeated the same statement to reporters Monday, adding that the vandalism "hurt the nation's feelings."

The "one country, two systems" framework, under which the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, allows Hong Kong to maintain a fair degree of autonomy in local affairs. Demonstrators fear the pro-Beijing government in Hong Kong is chipping away at their rights and freedoms.

A group of pro-China lawmakers held a news conference Monday appealing for a halt to the violence, saying it was a blow to Hong Kong's reputation and was scaring away tourists and investors.

They also urged police to tighten enforcement against the protesters, whom Regina Ip, a former security secretary, called "rebels."

"The violent attack on the Liaison Office ... is a direct affront to the sovereignty of our country," Ip said.

Asked why it took at least a half-hour for police to arrive at the suburban train station where protesters were attacked, she said the police were "overstretched."

"The police have been under extreme pressure," she said.

Later Monday, the office of a pro-Beijing lawmaker was surrounded and vandalized by about 100 people who believed he had shaken hands the previous day with the attackers. Protesters wrote memos and stuck them on legislator Junius Ho's office, damaged glass panels at the entrance and destroyed a surveillance camera. No one appeared to be in the office.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Claudia Mo said there was "more than apparent" involvement from the triad, a branch of organized crime in Hong Kong.

"What happened last night doesn't seem accidental in any way," Mo said. "It's all organized."

The growing tumult in Hong Kong has fueled fears that China's People's Liberation Army may intervene.

A Chinese army brigade said Monday that it held an anti-terrorism exercise in southern Guangdong province. The 74th Army Group did not refer to Hong Kong in its social media statement, but military commentator and retired officer Yue Gang said that troops would be dispatched to the semi-autonomous territory if needed.

"To deface the Chinese national emblem is like acting as an enemy to 1.3 billion Chinese people," Yue said. "They must be deterred."

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the nationalistic Global Times, warned against military intervention.

"If the People's Liberation Army helps to stabilize the situation, Hong Kong will benefit from law and order, but the public opinion won't buy it," Hu wrote in a commentary published on Weibo, a popular Chinese microblogging service. The public will "accuse Beijing of undermining 'one country, two systems,"' he said.

Associated Press writers Ken Moritsugu and Yanan Wang, videojournalist Wong Wai-bor and researcher Shanshan Wang in Beijing contributed to this report.

Video: Dozens of people were admitted to hospitals across Hong Kong Sunday night after a mob of men attacked commuters at a suburban train station