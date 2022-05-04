Tens of thousands rally to demand Armenian PM's resignation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Russia, on April 20, 2022. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Russia, on April 20, 2022. (Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Government Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

Complaining that the West is 'stuffing Ukraine with weapons,' Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social