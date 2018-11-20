

The Associated Press





KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman says she was driving in a shopping centre parking lot when she heard screaming and noticed her daughter's car leaving the area.

Melissa Ewing tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that she immediately thought her daughter and grandson were being abducted. A Knoxville police report says her daughter, Britnie Davis, entered a centre store minutes earlier, leaving her car unlocked and running with her 4-year-old son in the backseat.

It says an unidentified suspect then jumped inside and drove off, briefly stopping to pick up a second suspect. Ewing says she saw the second suspect get into the car and gave chase. As the suspects slowed the car to jump out, Ewing crashed into it. The suspects fled on foot, and Ewing and her uninjured grandson were reunited.