Tennessee House moves to expel 3 Democrats after gun protest

Donald Trump to be arraigned in historic court moment

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower in New York, on April 3, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura /AP)

This is how Canadians would spend the proposed grocery rebate

While Canada's recently announced grocery rebate has yet to be implemented, CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians who say they already know how they would spend the extra money. While some would use the rebate to stock up on items that regularly appear on their grocery lists, others hope to splurge on more expensive foods they wouldn't normally buy.

  • China seethes as U.S. chip controls threaten tech ambitions

    Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China's leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.

