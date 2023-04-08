Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy
Tennessee has become a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy after Republicans expelled two Black lawmakers from the state Legislature for their part in a protest urging passage of gun-control measures.
In separate votes on Thursday, the GOP supermajority expelled Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, a move leaving about 140,000 voters in primarily Black districts in Nashville and Memphis with no representation in the Tennessee House.
Kevin Webb, a 53-year-old teacher from Pearson's district, said removing him "for such a small infraction" is "classic America."
"There's been bias against Black individuals in this country for 500 years," Webb said. "What makes us think that it's going to stop all of a sudden?"
Pearson and Jones were expelled in retaliation for their role in the protest, which unfolded in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three young students. A third Democrat was spared expulsion by a one-vote margin.
The removal of the lawmakers, who were only recently elected, reflects a trend in dozens of states where Republicans are trying to make it harder to cast ballots and challenging the integrity of the election process.
At least 177 bills restricting voting or creating systems that can intimidate voters or permit partisan interference were filed or introduced in dozens of states so far this year, according to the Brennan Center.
"It represents a really slow erosion of our democracy," said Neha Patel, co-executive director of the State Innovation Exchange, a strategy center for state legislators working toward progressive policies.
Patel called the expulsions "the third prong of a long-range strategy." She said it was once "unprecedented" for states to make it harder for people to vote, but the practice has become "commonplace."
It's also become common for the GOP to challenge the electoral process and raise questions about election integrity. The next question is whether states with Republican supermajorities will follow Tennessee's lead in expelling opponents with different points of view, she said.
Fred Wertheimer, founder and president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan organization advocating for better government, said expulsions have generally been reserved for lawmakers involved in criminal activity.
Voters losing their chosen representatives for doing their jobs is "unheard of," Wertheimer said. He has not learned of any similar action in other states, "but this stuff travels."
The action in Tennessee drew outcries from a range of groups.
National Urban League President Marc Morial said the issue was about race, but "it's not only about race. It's about basic American values."
Referring to the right to vote, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, he said, "It appears as though the Tennessee Legislature needs a refresher on the American Constitution."
The president of the Congressional Black Caucus, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, called for the Tennessee lawmakers to be returned to their seats and for Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into potential violations of the Voting Rights Act.
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the civil rights organization was prepared to take legal action "to ensure that this heinous attempt to silence the voice of the people is addressed in a court of law."
House Speaker Cameron Sexton pushed back against criticism that he was leaving thousands of Tennesseans without representation and taking away their voice.
"There are consequences for actions," he said. "Those members took away the voice of this chamber for 45 minutes when they were on the House floor leading the protest and disrupting the business that we're doing."
The trio's participation in the demonstration lasted only a few minutes. It was Sexton who called for a recess to meet with lawmakers.
Webb questioned why Jones and Pearson would be expelled while Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not.
Clayton Cardwell, who lives in Jones' district in Nashville, said in a telephone interview that the protest in favour of stricter gun laws last week was "the right thing to do."
"I was hoping that the entire House would join in," he said. When the retired teacher was getting his master's degree in special education, Cardwell remembers being told that teaching was the safest occupation you could have. "Now I think it is one of the most dangerous."
Cardwell, who is white, also questioned the motives behind the expulsions: "We've just got a lot of old white men there who are prejudiced."
Nashville attorney Chris Wood was so concerned about the possible expulsion of his representative that he went to the Capitol on Thursday to watch the proceedings.
"It was appalling," he said. "It was an abuse of power."
Wood has three children in public schools and called it "unbelievable and immoral" that the Republican majority would refuse to even consider gun restrictions.
No issue could be more important to the community "than ending gun violence and letting our kids come home at the end of the day," he said. "This is the only country in the world where this happens."
Wood expects Jones and Pearson to be back soon. They could be reappointed to the House by county commissions in their districts and run again in a special election.
Andrea Wiley, a lifelong Tennessee resident who lives and works in Pearson's district, said she was embarrassed for the state.
"It's really hard to be from here and see us in the national news at this level," she said. "It is really scary to me that I don't have a voice in Nashville that's representing me, my community, my neighbourhood."
Tamala Johnson said she and her family voted for Pearson and she agreed with him about changing gun laws.
"I don't think he should have been expelled for voicing his opinion," Johnson said.
The vote to expel "makes me feel like we don't have a word," she said. "You threw him out just because he's fighting to improve gun laws. There's no trust."
--------
Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee. Fields reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press writers Kimberlee Kruesi in Nashville, Tennessee, and Hilary Powell in Richmond, Virginia, also contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Minister says Canada is in an affordability crisis, wants provinces to do more
The federal minister of families, children and social development says she agrees Canada is in the midst of an affordability crisis, but wants to see provincial and territorial governments do more to help.
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
Utah man who killed family vented his anger in suicide note
A Utah man who fatally shot his wife, her mother and the couple's five kids after he was investigated for child abuse left a suicide note saying he "would rather rot in hell" than continue enduring what he called controlling behavior by his wife, investigators wrote in a report released on Friday.
Why aren't federal politicians talking about housing more? Strategists weigh in
Strategists from the entire spectrum of political stripes say party leaders in Canada need to place a greater focus on their plans to increase housing supply and make housing more affordable, or they'll risk missing out on large swaths of potential voters.
Canada
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
-
N.S. mass shooting: how gun smuggling happened, and the inquiry's call for reforms
A decade before a Nova Scotia man used smuggled guns to murder 22 people in the province in 2020, police information systems had labelled him as a firearms risk.
-
Father of Ontario family banned indefinitely from Canada over decade-old charges
An Ohio father has been crossing into Canada for years without issue, but that all changed this month when he was denied entry indefinitely because of charges from a decade ago.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Easter weekend bringing 200 mm of rain, 20 C to some parts of Canada
It'll be a tale of three springs in Canada this Easter long weekend, with rain, dry heat or cool, cloudy weather in the forecast for different parts of the country.
-
Edmonton woman repatriated from Syria granted bail on Terrorism Peace Bond: lawyer
A 38-year-old Canadian woman who was repatriated from Syria on Thursday was arrested under a Terrorism Peace Bond application, and flown to her hometown of Edmonton, multiple officials have confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
World
-
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
An analysis that was the basis of a highly criticized recommendation from Florida's surgeon general cautioning young men against getting the COVID-19 vaccine omitted information that showed catching the virus could increase the risk of a cardiac-related death much more than getting the mRNA shot, according to drafts of the analysis obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.
-
Abortion pill order latest contentious ruling by Texas judge
A Texas judge who sparked a legal firestorm with an unprecedented ruling halting approval of the nation's most common method of abortion is a former attorney for a religious liberty legal group with a long history pushing conservative causes.
-
U.S. investigating whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
The Justice Department has launched an investigation into the possible release of Pentagon documents that were posted on several social media sites and appear to detail U.S. and NATO aid to Ukraine, but may have been altered or used as part of a misinformation campaign.
-
Tennessee becomes new front in battle for American democracy
Tennessee has become a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy after Republicans expelled two Black lawmakers from the state Legislature for their part in a protest urging passage of gun-control measures.
-
U.S. deploys guided-missile submarine amid tensions with Iran
The U.S. Navy has deployed a guided-missile submarine capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk missiles to the Middle East, a spokesman said Saturday, in what appeared to be a show of force toward Iran following recent tensions.
-
China flies fighter jets near Taiwan after leader's U.S. trip
China sent warships and dozens of fighter jets toward Taiwan on Saturday, the Taiwanese government said, in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and the president of the self-ruled island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory.
Politics
-
Budget watchdog troubled by spin around latest report on carbon pricing
Canada's Parliamentary budget officer said he is troubled by what he describes as the selective use of facts from his new financial analysis of carbon pricing. Yves Giroux said the report has to be put into context alongside the costs of all other climate policies, including doing nothing.
-
Why aren't federal politicians talking about housing more? Strategists weigh in
Strategists from the entire spectrum of political stripes say party leaders in Canada need to place a greater focus on their plans to increase housing supply and make housing more affordable, or they'll risk missing out on large swaths of potential voters.
-
Liberals pledge revamp of forced-labour bill, possible enforcement rules surprise MP
The Trudeau government is revamping its approach to modern-day slavery, promising new legislation that caught off guard the Liberal MP who has been steering a bill on forced labour through Parliament.
Health
-
First-ever Inuktitut eye chart reaches Indigenous communities in their language
Medical professionals in Montreal developed an Inuktitut visual acuity eye chart which can be used for the first time for Inuit, Cree and Ojibwe first-language speakers doing an eye test.
-
Less than half of Canadians are satisfied with provincial health care: survey
A new Ipsos poll shows less than half of Canadians are pleased with their provincial health care system and the majority believe private entities can provide faster services.
-
China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search
Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus and lashed out Saturday at the World Health Organization after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.
Sci-Tech
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Don't tell anything to a chatbot you want to keep private
As the tech sector races to develop and deploy a crop of powerful new AI chatbots, their widespread adoption has ignited a new set of data privacy concerns among some companies, regulators and industry watchers.
-
Meta releases AI model that can identify items within images
Facebook-owner Meta published an artificial intelligence model on Wednesday that can pick out individual objects from within an image, along with a dataset of image annotations that it said was the largest ever of its kind.
Entertainment
-
3 new 'Star Wars' movies coming, including Rey's return
Lucasfilm announced three new live-action 'Star Wars' films, and the return of Daisy Ridley as Rey, on Friday.
-
WWE apologizes for using Auschwitz image in preview show
World Wrestling Entertainment apologized Friday for using an image from the Auschwitz concentration camp to promote one of its matches during the first night of WrestleMania 39 last weekend.
-
'Dances With Wolves' actor sex abuse charges upheld, drug crime dropped
A Nevada judge has thrown out a drug trafficking charge against a former 'Dances With Wolves' actor but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury's sweeping indictment on 18 sexual abuse-related felony crimes.
Business
-
Thousands of doctors plan to walk off job again in England
A four-day strike planned by tens of thousands of doctors in England next week could lead to the postponement of a quarter-million medical appointments, a National Health Service official said Saturday.
-
Union representing 35,000 CRA workers vote in favour of strike
The union representing more than 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) service workers voted 'overwhelmingly' in favour of strike action Friday. Members are in a legal strike position as of April 14.
-
Ex-Theranos executive headed to prison after losing appeal
Former Theranos executive Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani will be heading to prison later this month after an appeals court rejected his bid to remain free while he contests his conviction for carrying out a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.
Lifestyle
-
'Let's just get married here!' Saskatchewan couple invites Winnipeggers to wedding via Reddit post
A newlywed couple is celebrating getting married in front of complete strangers after inviting Winnipeggers to their wedding on a Reddit post.
-
Would you live in an ambulance? How this Vancouver couple has done it for 2.5 years
A Vancouver couple is revealing how they’ve lived rent free in one of the world’s most expensive cities for 2.5 years—and it’s not the usual first response. Raychel Reimer and Nick Hurley have repurposed an ambulance into a tiny home.
-
Largest ruby ever to come to auction may fetch over US$30 million
A 55.22-carat ruby found by a Canadian mining firm is poised to become the largest — and should it sell for over US$30.3 million, the most valuable — gem of its kind ever to appear at auction.
Sports
-
Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
Tiger Woods can thank good friend Justin Thomas for helping to extend his streak of consecutive cuts made at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday.
-
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
The second round of the Masters resumed at Augusta National on Saturday, and there was little evidence that three towering pine trees had fallen near patrons a day earlier during storms that resulted in the suspension of play.
-
Poulin scores milestone goal, Canada beats Czechia 5-1
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin added to her glittering resume Friday with goals No. 100 and 101 for Canada in a 5-1 win over Czechia at the IIHF Women's World Championship.
Autos
-
Honda recalls CR-Vs in cold states to fix frame rust problem
Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose.
-
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 800 km on a charge
An electric Ram pickup truck with up to 500 miles of range per charge is among the new vehicles being introduced Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
-
Edmunds: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E are two such electric SUVs that deliver plenty of range, comfort and utility without sacrificing the driving experience. The vehicle experts at Edmunds take a closer look at these two top-rated SUVs to see which is the better buy.