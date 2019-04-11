Tenants of oldest U.S. diamond district get eviction notices
An image of a diamond ring. (Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 11, 2019 11:57AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA -- Several tenants of the nation's oldest diamond district have received eviction notices as a luxury home developer plans to build a high-rise condo tower on the block.
Some tenants of Philadelphia's Jewelers Row say they were told in the notices that arrived this week that they must vacate by May 31.
Despite its historic status, Jewelers Row isn't listed in the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places. That enabled developer Toll Brothers to get construction permits and demolition approval in 2016.
After resistance from jewelers and preservationists, the builder modified the design several times.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Toll completed its final required review by the city's design board in April 2018. Two court challenges over the project have failed.
Historical Commission Spokesman Paul Chrystie tells the Inquirer a nomination for it to become a historic district won't be heard until August.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Sudan's military removes, arrests President al-Bashir
- 4 killed in Indian election violence as voting kicks off
- Search on for who left cremated remains at Alaska airport
- Retired Pope Benedict blames Church abuse scandal on sexual revolution of 1960s
- U.K.'s May pleads with Parliament after EU grants extension