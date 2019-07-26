Two teens are accused of chasing after a peacock and stomping on it to pluck a tail feather at a New Mexico zoo.

“They were stomping on the back… the male stomped on the back of the peacock, the peacock cried out and the feathers came out and he picked it up,” said Anna, a witness who asked for only her first name to be published.

Anna woman took a photo of the two at the BioPark zoo in Albuquerque, and posted it to Facebook – but had to remove the post after threatening comments were made towards the teens.

Both the Albuquerque Police Department and BioPark zoo officials are investigating the incident.