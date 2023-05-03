Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbian capital

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 3, 2023. (Darko Vojinovic / AP) Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, on May 3, 2023. (Darko Vojinovic / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social