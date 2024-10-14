World

    • Teen who became youngest to scale the world's 14 highest peaks returns home to Nepal a hero

    Minima Sherpa, father of 18-year-old Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks, celebrates with his family upon his son's arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Minima Sherpa, father of 18-year-old Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks, celebrates with his family upon his son's arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
    Share
    KATHMANDU, Nepal -

    A Sherpa teenager who became the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks returned home to Nepal on Monday to a hero's welcome.

    Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, reached the 8,027-metre (26,335-foot) summit of Mount Shishapangma in China last week, completing his mission to climb the world's peaks that are more than 8,000 metres (26,247 feet) high. He broke a previous record by another Sherpa, who was 30 years old at the time.

    Nepal's Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey, along with members of the climbing community, fellow Sherpas and supporters, lined up outside Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to offer flowers and scarfs to Nima Rinji.

    "I am very happy and I want to say thank you so much everyone. It was a difficult mission but finally I was able to be successful," Nima Rinji told reporters.

    He comes from a well-known family in the Sherpa mountaineering community. His father and two uncles run the Seven Summits Treks in Nepal, which has become a leading company serving clients in Nepal, China and Pakistan.

    Famous for their skills on the world’s highest peaks, Sherpas were once relegated to support staff but now are emerging out of the shadows of their Western peers. Several mountaineering records have been achieved by Sherpa climbers.

    After his latest and final climb on Wednesday, Nima Rinji wrote on his Instagram account that it was “a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for them.”

    “Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience, and passion,” he wrote, adding that he wanted to show that the younger generation of Sherpas can rise above the stereotype of being only support climbers and embrace their potential.

    “We are not just guides; we are trailblazers. Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage, and the limitless possibilities in our future,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News