

The Associated Press





Los Angeles authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy who fell into drainage pipe at a park while spending Easter with his family.

The Los Angeles Times reports Jesse Hernandez was at Griffith Park on Sunday afternoon where he and his cousins were jumping on wooden planks in an abandoned maintenance building. One of the planks broke and the teen plunged 7.62 metres into a 1.22-metre wide drainage pipe.

Officials studied maps of the closed sewage pipe system, which stretches hundreds of feet, and sent a camera attached to a flotation device 91 metres down a pipe.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman David Ortiz said rescuers couldn't enter the drainage area themselves because of the hazardous environment.

Crews are expected to search through the night.