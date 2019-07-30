Teen held on US$1M bond after allegedly beating dad to death with hammer
Jeremiah Rodriguez , CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019 10:47AM EDT
An Ohio teen is being held on US$1-million bond after he allegedly beat his adoptive father to death with a hammer.
Lee Berry, 18, is being charged with aggravated murder and tampering with evidence, according to the Stark County Sheriff's Office in Ohio.
Early Saturday morning, deputies found the bludgeoned body of Barry’s 64-year-old adoptive parent Glenn Anderson.
According to court documents, Barry hit and injured Anderson with a hammer after getting into an argument in their shared home.
Barry then left the residence and returned with the intent “to finish the job,” hitting him several more times eventually killing Anderson, the document reads.
His preliminary hearing is set for August 5.
