Teen driver who livestreamed fatal crash sentenced to prison
LOS BANOS, Calif. -- A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.
The Merced Sun Star reports 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez was sentenced Thursday after being convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment stemming from the July crash.
The car driven by Sanchez veered onto the shoulder of a road in Los Banos, about 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of San Francisco.
Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.
Prosecutors say Sanchez was livestreaming on Instagram while driving, and the video shows her taking her hands off the steering wheel.
