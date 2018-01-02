

The Associated Press





FREEHOLD, N.J. -- A judge is deciding whether to open the courtroom for the initial appearance of a 16-year-old New Jersey boy charged with fatally shooting his parents, his sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve.

The judge is weighing a motion by a news organization seeking access to the early afternoon hearing, which is in family court and not open to the public.

Monmouth County prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference after the hearing.

The teen faces four counts of murder and a weapons offence stemming from the shooting in Long Branch. Authorities haven't disclosed a motive but have said they may seek to move the case to adult court.

The teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted in the shooting and left the home unharmed.