Teen charged in 4 slayings due in court; judge weighs access
The teen faces four counts of murder and a weapons offence stemming from the shooting that occurred late Sunday night in Long Branch.
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 9:50AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 2, 2018 1:05PM EST
FREEHOLD, N.J. -- A judge is deciding whether to open the courtroom for the initial appearance of a 16-year-old New Jersey boy charged with fatally shooting his parents, his sister and a family friend on New Year's Eve.
The judge is weighing a motion by a news organization seeking access to the early afternoon hearing, which is in family court and not open to the public.
Monmouth County prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference after the hearing.
The teen faces four counts of murder and a weapons offence stemming from the shooting in Long Branch. Authorities haven't disclosed a motive but have said they may seek to move the case to adult court.
The teen's grandfather and brother were not targeted in the shooting and left the home unharmed.
