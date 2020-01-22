GRANTSVILLE, UTAH -- A teenage boy shot and killed his mother and sister as they returned from school pickup, then waited for two more siblings to come home and killed them, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Colin J. Haynie, 16, tried to kill his father as well, but the older man managed to wrestle a handgun away despite a gunshot wound to the leg, prosecutors said in court documents.

The boy from the small town of Grantsville west of Salt Lake City was charged with 10 felonies, including aggravated murder and discharge of a firearm.

"We all have the same question: Why?" Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead said at a news conference. "This is something that methodically happened over a five-hour period. . . This wasn't a one-moment snap."

The Associated Press does not typically name juveniles accused of crimes, but the seriousness of the case and Haynie's age meant he was charged as an adult under Utah law. No attorney was immediately listed for Haynie.

Investigators still don't know why the teenager killed his mother, sisters and brother, Broadhead said. The boy acknowledged the slayings the night they happened, but hasn't talked with investigators since, he said.

Authorities suspect the teenager used a family handgun, but that is still under investigation. Each family member was shot shortly after entering the home, Broadhead said.

Consuelo Alejandra Haynie and her 12-year-old daughter were killed first by multiple rounds. A 15-year-old sister also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and a 14-year-old brother was killed by a single gunshot wound to the head, prosecutors said.

Colin Haynie was charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempt aggravated murder and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

His father spoke to police shortly after the quadruple slaying but has not talked to the investigators since, the county attorney said.

Aggravated murder typically carries the possibility of the death penalty, but prosecutors can not seek it for minors. The possible prison sentence for a single aggravated murder conviction is 25 years to life.

A funeral for Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, her 15- and 12-year-old daughters and her 14-year-old son will be held Friday. The injured husband and father, 50-year-old Colin Haynie, has been released from the hospital.

The family moved to Grantsville in 2010 and they also have a fifth child, according to an obituary for Alejandra Haynie and the children.

The teenager is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Monday.