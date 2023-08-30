Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old during Oklahoma high school football game

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III announces during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Choctaw High School shooting on Friday, Aug. 25, during a football game against Del City High School. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP) Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III announces during a news conference in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, that a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a Choctaw High School shooting on Friday, Aug. 25, during a football game against Del City High School. (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social