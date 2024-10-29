World

    • Teen accused of U.K. girls' murder in Southport charged with terrorism offence

    A woman looks at tributes that are left the Atkinson art centre in Southport, England, Aug. 11, 2024, after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) A woman looks at tributes that are left the Atkinson art centre in Southport, England, Aug. 11, 2024, after three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
    LONDON -

    A teenager accused of murdering three young girls in a knife attack in northern England in July has been further charged with terrorism offences including the production of ricin, police and prosecutors said on Tuesday.

    Axel Rudakubana, 18, is accused of killing the three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance event in Southport, murders which shocked the nation and provoked days of rioting across the country.

    Police said the incident was still not being treated as terrorist related but said Rudakubana had now been charged with two further offences: production of a biological toxin, ricin, and the possession of an al Qaeda training manual.

    "The matter for which Axel Rudakubana has been charged with under the Terrorism Act does not require motive to be established," said Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy. "For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established."

    More to come...

    (Reporting by Muvija M and Michael Holden, editing by William James)

